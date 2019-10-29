RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School board has approved replacement of parts in a problematic HVAC unit and a short roster of personnel changes.
In September, the board approved replacement of one chiller compressor for the west wing HVAC unit at a cost of $17,500. At its Oct. 21 meeting, the board approved replacement of two more chillers, to be done by A & R Mechanical, Urbana, at a cost of nearly $31,000.
“As soon as they fired (the unit) up, two more chillers went down,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said. “I think since we put it in, we have replaced six.”
Amerio said the unit is made by a reputable manufacturer, but the model at the high school was “terrible.” The two units installed at the high school were among the last three of the 30 units made.
Board members asked about a permanent solution.
“It looks like we’re throwing away money at this point,” board member Monica Hall said.
Amerio said the best option is complete replacement of the units, which may be slated for next summer.
“We can’t go on this way,” he said.
Personnel changes
Personnel changes included resignations from Trish Freeman as student council co-sponsor, Kevin Scudder as full-time cafeteria worker and Chris Wagner as assistant boys basketball coach.
Jeannie Foster was hired as full-time cafeteria worker, and
Laura Baker was appointed anime sponsor. Amerio said before the meeting that the district remains short a math teacher and an ESL teacher. He hopes to fill those yet this year.
Amerio reported that he had met with RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage and Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer about 10 property tax assessment appeals that, if approved, would reduce equalized assessed value of property within the district by $6.2 million.
“We got nailed this year with property tax appeals,” Amerio said.
Appellants include Villas of Hollybrook, Golfview Village, Abbott Acres Apartments, Rantoul Foods, the “old” Taco Bell, Pheasant Ridge Apartments, Holiday Inn Express and Knights Inn. Some of the appeals are new this year. Others were initiated last year and are pending at the state level. The threshold at which the district protests an appeal is a $100,000 reduction of assessed valuation.
“We never win these things . . ., but if we intervene, we can maybe bargain and slow it down a little bit,” Amerio said.
When the EAV is reduced, the district property tax rate increases. Amerio said that if the district had not protested appeals last year, the rate would have been $2.73 per $100 of assessed value instead of $2.68. The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would have paid an additional $26 in property taxes.
Parent-teacher conference participation up
Principal Todd Wilson reported participation at parent-teacher conferences was up slightly, especially by Hispanic parents. Amerio said there were not enough translators on hand, so additional conferences were set up later.
A raffle for a Chromebook encouraged participation by both parents and students. Parents arriving on their own received one raffle ticket, but parents arriving with a student received three.
“I’ve always thought it important that students be at parent-teacher conferences so when they get home there is no dispute,” Wilson said.
Hall asked if consulting with other districts would turn up ways to encourage attendance, but Amerio said the rate of participation at RTHS was similar to that at other high schools.
Building, grounds update
Board member Roger Quinlan reported on a recent meeting of the building and grounds committee. The committee reviewed completed and future projects. A project scheduled for next summer is renovation of the east wing foods room.
“As soon as you walk in, you know this room was built in the 1950s,” Amerio said. “It’s time to update it a little bit.”
A wall will be removed to create a production-style kitchen and new appliances installed. Funds for the project will come from grants and the construction budget.
There were also questions from board members about a discipline report that showed that nearly half of the students had had referrals for tardiness. Amerio said that included being late for a class during the day as well as not getting to school on time.
More than 150 students, and teachers, too, were recognized during class periods for perfect attendance in August and September, Wilson said. Each was awarded a certificate and a candy bar.
“That’s good for students to see,” board member Kelly Foster said.
Peyton Huls was recognized as student of the month.
On Sept. 23, the board met to begin a goal-setting process. Board members discussed core values regarding students and learning, teachers and teaching, responsibility of the schools to the community and vice versa.
They also identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in student achievement/curriculum, programs and services, facilities, district-community relations and district finances.
Next, the board will hold discussions in feeder school communities for feedback, and further define goals. The process should be completed in January, Amerio said. Board President Ann Reale pointed out that goals must be in place before Amerio’s evaluation in February.
In other business, the board approved the first reading of amended board policies. The amendments were recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards after a routine review and involve primarily minor language changes. The policies cover qualifications, terms and duties of board officers, communications to and from the board, temporary illness or incapacity of employees and student assessment.