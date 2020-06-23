RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School board at its June 15 meeting approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the RTHS Educational Association and an earlier start time for board meetings.
The meeting was live-streamed over Facebook from the cafetorium due to COVID-19 social distance restrictions. Because the quality of the audio was so poor, much of the board discussion cannot be reported. Many of the details in this report were obtained from conversation with Superintendent Scott Amerio and from documents he provided.
Under the new contract, certified staff will receive annual 3 percent raises. Other changes include compensation for study hall, which every teacher now has daily; an increased cap for overloads; addition of a multi-cultural club sponsor; increased stipend for NHS sponsor and bonuses for advanced certification.
Noncertified pay increases 3.5 to 7 percent
Noncertified staff, who are not covered by the bargaining agreement, will receive raises varying from 3.5 percent to 7 percent due to a salary structure implemented last year that will gradually bring noncertified staff in line with the $15 state minimum wage requirement and ensure that existing employees will be paid at higher rates than newly hired employees.
Board member Roger Quinlan had questions about bus driver pay rates. Starting last year, bus drivers are paid different rates for driving time and waiting time, for example, at a sports event. The rates for 2021 are $17.60 per hour for drive time and $15 for “sit time.” Amerio said the questions will be reviewed.
Administrators, also not covered by the bargaining agreement, will receive a 3.5 percent raise. Those salaries are posted on the RTHS web site.
Instead of 7 p.m., board meetings will start at 6 p.m. beginning July 13. The board also approved the 2020-2021 meeting calendar. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month except for June and October when meetings are held on the third Monday.
Board member Monica Hall requested efforts be made to support students of color in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
“We need to make sure . . . our students of color know we are here for them,” Hall said.
Resignations of Holly Kelly, library media specialist, and Carmen Brooks, ESL, were accepted. The board approved hiring teachers Theresa Porter, ag; Matt Dangles, PE/health; Candi Thompson, Spanish; Aaron Bennet, special ed, and Brenna Williams, ESL. Also hired were library media specialist Jessica Mondy and custodians Concetta Hudson and Benjamin Taylor. Liz Dietz was appointed to fall cheer coach.
Summer school appointments include Mindy Moberg and Bryce Hartranft, Eagle Academy; Amanda Wernert, history; Samantha Schroeder and Ashley Bryan, math; Hannah Yeam, Allison Cox, and Anna Frerichs, English; Laura Baker, science; and Michelle Strater, business.
About 100 sign up for summer school
Amerio said the primary focus of summer school was helping students make up incompletes. Grades were frozen in March at the direction of the state board of education when schools shifted from in-person classes to remote learning due to COVID-19. Students who were failing were given the opportunity to raise grades before the end of the semester. About 170 students were unable to do so and received incompletes.
About 100 enrolled in remote/limited in-person summer school classes. Ten or so had moved out of the district.
Driver’s ed was also offered through summer school, Amerio said, with a cleaning regimen when drivers switched seats and after each use of the car.
The district has been unable to hire a speech-language pathologist so the board approved a contract with Health Services Consultants, Champaign, to provide a minimum of 28 hours of service per week at $76 per hour. Amerio said the total cost for services last year was about $80,000.
Bus purchase approved
Another item approved was purchase of a 2020 63-passenger bus from Midwest Bus Sales at a cost of $65,813. The district has leased the bus for the past year.
The board approved amendment of the 2019-2020 budget to reflect changes in line items but with no change to the overall budget. In other financial news, Amerio reported the county 1 percent school facilities sales tax monthly receipt collected on March sales totaled $42,167. The state was in quarantine for half of the month, and many businesses were closed or offered limited service.
“The good news here is it’s about the same money as last year,” Amerio told the board. “We didn’t see a drop-off. In July and August payments we may see a decrease from last year.”