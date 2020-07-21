RANTOUL — With five weeks left before the start of school, Rantoul Township High School reopening plans are still in development as a transition team of administrators, teachers, parents and students sift through guidance from federal, state and county public health agencies, the state board of education and the Illinois High School Association.
“This is truly a fluid situation,” board President Ann Reale said as she thanked the team for its work. “We ask for everybody’s patience.”
For the first time since the shut-down began in March, the public was permitted to attend the board meeting. It was held, socially distanced, in the cafetorium and began at the new start time of 6 p.m. Board member Monica Hall attended remotely.
Superintendent Scott Amerio said the transition team was divided into eight committees: instruction, social/emotional needs, attendance procedures, transportation, professional development, health/safety issues, food service and building/maintenance. Information is sent to parents as plans develop. The first letter to parents went out the first week of July.
“We are not making all of our decisions at once,” Amerio said. “We hope to get the whole plan out before the Aug. 10 board meeting.”
Wearing masks all day ‘a little onerous’
The first goal, Amerio said, was to determine the daily and weekly schedule. The state is requiring five clock-hours of learning, whether in-person or remote.
“Asking students to wear masks from 8 to 3 is a little onerous to do,” Amerio said.
Daily start and end times remain to be decided. The tentative plan calls for a weekly schedule that alternates between remote and in-person learning to satisfy social-distance requirements. Students will be divided into two groups identified as Purple or Gold. The groups will alternate remote and in-person learning days.
Mondays will be remote learning days for all students. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be in-person for Purple and remote for Gold. Wednesdays and Fridays will be in-person for Gold and remote for Purple.
Families may also choose fully remote instruction.
A student’s feedback prompted a plan to have students take four classes at a time instead of eight.
“A student commented that she was getting so much communication as she tried to juggle eight classes that ‘I shut down and stopped reading my emails,’” Amerio said.
Students will take the same number of classes per semester, but they will take four during the first half of the semester and the other four during the second half.
Amerio reviewed issues under discussion by the other committees.
“As you can see,” he said at the end of the review, “there is still a lot to work out.”
Parents responding with questions, suggestions
An advantage of this piecemeal approach is that parents are responding with questions and suggestions.
“That was great getting that feedback,” Amerio said.
Board members and members of the public had questions.
Reale asked about internet access for students who didn’t have it at home. Amerio said putting hotspots on buses had been considered, but the signal is too limited. One possibility, if the in-person school day is shortened, is for students to stay at school after dismissal and access it there. Another option is providing hard-copy packets, which Amerio said some students prefer.
“We will make sure students have equitable access,” he said.
Board member Jolene Pacunas asked about disinfecting classrooms between classes. It’s another issue that is in development. Amerio said the guidance calls for “a real quick wipedown.” To avoid students congregating in large groups between classes, one-way traffic patterns may be established.
Pacunas also asked about sports.
“We don’t know what extracurriculars are going to look like. The guidance changes on a daily basis,” Amerio said. “If we do sports, we have a responsibility to (ensure) people coming into the building are safe and also that the building is safe.”
Board member Jeremy Larson asked about emergency preparedness such as fire drills. Amerio said evacuating the building for a fire alarm or sheltering from a tornado would trump social distancing.
“We go into triage phase there,” Amerio said. “What’s the greatest priority at the time?”
There were other questions: what if a student has a borderline temperature at the bus stop or entrance to the school? What about providing meals? Many of those questions don’t yet have answers.
One did: with drinking fountains off limits, how would students rehydrate?
Amerio said students would be encouraged to bring reusable water bottles that can be refilled at filling stations throughout the building.
Personnel issues
The board voted on two personnel issues: coaching stipends and hires, appointments and retirements.
Given the uncertainty of holding sports competitions during the pandemic, the board approved a stipend for coaches that takes that into consideration. If the season is cut short, the coach will receive a prorated stipend.
If coaches have put in preseason work but there is no season, they will be paid up front a 15 percent stipend. If the season is cut short and coaches demonstrate they have continued to work with athletes through, for example, Zoom workouts, they will be paid a full stipend, Amerio said.
Michael Sorice was hired as math teacher and Tena Roseman appointed a cheer assistant. Linda Kirk’s resignation was accepted effective June 15, 2021. She has worked in the front office for 47 years. Amerio said the district has openings yet for a business teacher, industrial tech teacher and a special education position.
Public comments
Rantoul residents Mark Wilkerson, Debbra Sweat and Wendell Golston spoke to the board.
Wilkerson said he doesn’t want the Black Lives Matter agenda pushed on students. (There doesn’t appear to be any intent to do so.)
“I have some serious disagreements with that agenda,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said he thinks the “priority” of school is teaching traditional subjects, “basic politeness” and “getting along with people.” He said he is concerned with the organization’s intent to “disrupt” the nuclear family.
“We don’t have strong family units, and family units make up a civil society,” Wilkerson said.
Sweat read a statement on behalf of Rantoul Reformed about increasing minority representation on the board, the administration and faculty.
“We will be gathering information and demanding change. We will support and push for recommendations that support racial equity for black people. We will gather behind candidates of color and candidates that support Black and Brown lives that may present themselves for seats and positions in the places of power in this town. People of color make up a large part of Rantoul and contribute positively to it, yet are incredibly underrepresented in this town on local boards and in leadership positions,” Sweat said.
In response, Amerio said past efforts to recruit black administrators and staff have not worked.
“We have to change our way of thinking. We have always tried to attract people outside the community,” Amerio said. “But we have a lot of people in the community with ties to the school who could make really good teachers.”
One option is offering incentives to paraprofessionals interested in becoming teachers, Amerio said.
Sweat also suggested offering PE credit to students for volunteer hours, in an effort to reduce the number of students failing the subject because, for example, they are uncomfortable dressing for class.
Amerio said he can take the suggestion to the board.
“It’s something that would just be a different option for some of our kids,” Amerio said.
Summer youth employment
Golston announced that 30 and perhaps more slots are open through the state Department of Human Services summer youth employment program. It is administered locally through Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, but all jobs would be in Rantoul. Participants are paid $10 to $13 an hour up to a total of 180 hours.
To be eligible, participants must be Illinois residents, be between ages 16 to 24, and meet certain other criteria related to poverty and other risk factors.
“Studies show that a child who has money in his pocket is less likely to get into drugs or gang activity,” Golston said.
In other business, the board approved establishment of a $6,000 revolving fund, $200 petty cash fund and authorized the Bank of Rantoul as the district depository. These are routine annual actions.
Lunch fees
The board also raised student and adult lunch fees by 10 cents. The student fee will be $2.50 and the adult fee $3.10.
Amerio told the board receipts from the Champaign County 1-percent school facilities sales tax totaled $40,722. That’s down about $9,000 from July of last year, he said, and reflects sales from April when the state was in shutdown.
The tentative 2020-2021 budget was tabled to August, and the budget hearing set for 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, prior to the regular September board meeting. Amerio said the budget has been delayed because planning for reopening has taken priority.