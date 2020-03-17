Trojans under new direction with a familiar face

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans baseball team is under new direction this year.
Wade Rogers is taking over the program. Rogers is a 2012 graduate of A-P.
Rogers takes over for long time coach Darren Loschen.
“Really excited to coach the team I once played on, and I’m ready for my first year,” Rogers said.
The Trojans went 5-20 last season but have set some different expectations for this year.
“We don’t have a win-and-loss expectation,” Rogers said “But we do expect to compete with anyone we play pitch for pitch.”
A-P does have a decent core of guys coming back from last year’s squad.
“We got Gavyn Lund, who is a senior, and he is going to pitch and play infield,” Rogers said.
The Trojans will also return a big arm.
“Rylee Showalter, he is the ace of the staff, and he is coming back as a junior,” Rogers said.
A-P will have another familiar face but a player who didn’t see the field last year.
“Jace Townsend is going to be a catcher for us and coming (back) from a torn ACL, so it is nice to have him back,” Rogers said.
The Trojans do have one more returning arm to add behind Showalter.
“Austin Rosenberger is a pitcher, and he is coming back as junior for us,” Rogers said.
A-P will also have a few new faces on the team.
“Brody Howard is young and really quick and will play infield for us,” Rogers said.
“Gary Jones came from Rantoul and will play centerfield to cover a lot of ground. I can put pretty much anyone in left or right and Gary should be able to get to the ball.”
The Trojans also have a bright future thanks to an incoming first-year high school player.
“Gavin Parkerson is a freshman and is versatile and throws hard. I feel confident with him anywhere on the field,” Rogers said.
Armstrong-Potomac will open the season against St. Joseph-Ogden at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in Potomac.
