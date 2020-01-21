RANTOUL – Rantoul Township High School has its new head baseball coach.
Eric Gerdes will take over for Jon Donovan, who resigned after last season. Gerdes is currently the seventh-grade basketball head coach for Cissna Park Junior High.
Gerdes brings to the job a different perspective. In addition to coaching and playing experience, he has 20 years of experience as an umpire.
He was an assistant coach at PBL in the ‘90s and has helped coach the Ford County American Legion team for the past four seasons.
Gerdes said he knew the team was in search of a new leader, and he thought he could help the program pick up where Donovan left it.
“I knew that they didn’t have a coach, and I knew Coach Donovan left after a really good run,” Gerdes said. “I have always wanted to coach baseball at this level, and I wanted to give the kids the opportunity to learn baseball the right way.”
Gerdes said he really liked how Donovan ran the program.
“Coach Donavan set a great foundation, and I have seen them play in the past, so I know what they’re capable of,” Gerdes said.
Umpiring has helped Gerdes see the ins and outs of the game.
“When you’re umpiring you can pick up game situations and what the team is going to do and what they should do,” Gerdes said.
RTHS athletic director Travis Flesner said he has worked well with Gerdes in the past.
“I’ve known Eric for a long time, we played slow pitch together and he has been an official for a long time,” Flesner said. “He has a lot of experience, and we got him in here, and everything went well and we got him on the staff.”
Flesner said the team is in the hands of a guy who knows the game.
“Eric is very knowledgeable about the game of baseball, and I know he will do the best he can do to move this program forward,” Flesner said.
Gerdes said there could be some growing pains in the process.
“We play in a tough conference and a tough schedule. It may be a struggle at the beginning. We are going to do a lot of what Coach Donovan did but add somethings to that,” Gerdes said.
Flesner said he knows the team has to get the basics under control before anything else.
“I know they have talked a lot about fundamentals and they know you have to be able to throw and catch a baseball before you can win championships,” Flesner said.
Gerdes has a game plan when it comes to finding a way to win games with a young team.
“I like to play the old-school National League baseball style,” Gerdes said.
That style revolves a lot around bunting and stealing bases to move runners up.
The Eagles will host open gyms in the next coming weeks to prepare for the first practice, which will happen in the first week of March. The first game in Gerdes’ tenure will be on the road at Bloomington High School on March 19.
