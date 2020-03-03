DANVILLE – The Rantoul Eagles boys basketball team lost its final two regular season games leading up to the postseason.
The Eagles finished the regular season 5-26, and they lost their final eight games. Rantoul lost to Danville last Monday 69-38 and Charleston 57-51.
The game against Danville was a case of bad timing for Rantoul. The Vikings just recently got healthy after missing key players all season.
Rantoul head coach Ryan Parker said he was impressed by what Danville brought to the table.
“Danville just has a lot of really good players that gave us problems,” Parker said. “There was a mismatch at almost every position. They have two D1 athletes and it was senior night so they were all fired up.”
Kam Rome led the RTHS with 19 points.
“Kam had another really good game. He had half of the points we scored,” Parker said. “Ever since he got benched he has come back and played outstanding.”
Colin Wilkerson was the second leading scorer with six points. Jamari Buford and Bryant Shaw had four points. Angel Soto and Deionte Space had two points apiece. Avonte Anderson rounded out the scoring with one point.
Senior night
The game against Charleston was a big game for the Eagles. Rantoul honored its four seniors — Anderson, Rome, Shaw, Space.
Parker said the seniors were deserving of being honored.
“It was senior night, and we started all our seniors, and they got a lot of minutes,” Parker said.
Rantoul was without a key player, and Parker wasn’t thrilled with how the team played.
“We didn’t play as well as we had been playing recently and we didn’t have Lorenz Lee,” said Parker, who did not say why.
Rome led RTHS again with 16 points on his senior night. Wilkerson chipped in 11 points, and Shaw had nine. Eric Whisby had six points and Soto chipped in five more. The scoring was rounded out with Space, who had four.
Eagles get Maroons in first round
The Eagles turned to regionals against Champaign Central on Monday. The game was played after the Press’ publication deadline.
Parker said he was worried about the Maroons stars.
“They have two really good players with Khaleo Terry and Pryce Punkay, who are really hard to stop,” Parker said.
The Eagles prepared for a battle against the higher-seeded Maroons.
“For us to pull off the upset we have to limit the turnovers and force them to work on defense and then slow them down,” Parker said.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP