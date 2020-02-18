FISHER — Will Delaney is no stranger to big games. The senior led the Fisher football team as the quarterback to the second round of the playoffs.
He had multiple big games during the season and is now averaging 15 points a game with the basketball team. But you would struggle to find a game where Delaney played better this season than last Tuesday night against Uni High.
Delaney led the Bunnies to a 72-54 win with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Delaney had nine points in the first quarter to help Fisher to a 21-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Carson Brozenec was no slouch as well, scoring 12 points in the first quarter. Brozenec is averaging 18 points on the year and reaching that number exactly.
The Bunnies continued the big first half by matching the first quarter output and leading 42-27 at the break.
Uni High did put up a fight, outscoring the Bunnies 13-12 in the third quarter. Fisher led 56-42 going into the final eight minutes.
The Bunnies put the game away with a 16-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Fisher’s Jake Cochran also had a big game with 16 points. Drew Purvis had four points for Fisher. Kobe Bishop chipped in a fourth quarter three for his only points of the night. Tanner Estes, Will Jokisch, Landen Stalter and Blake Terven each had two points.
The Bunnies had another big night Friday night, taking down Lexington 66-31 on the road.
Fisher got off to a good start, leading 15-9 after the first quarter.
The Bunnies hit the gas in the second quarter outscoring the Minutemen 27-4 to take a 42-13 lead into half.
Brozenec had 12 of his game-high 22 points in the period.
The second half was was more of a defensive battle as the Bunnies outscored Lexington 24-18.
Delaney chipped in 10 points for Fisher. Cochran had eight points while Stalter had seven and Jokisch had six. Cameron Costa, Estes and Jacob Mullins all had three points. Coon and Terven rounded out the scoring with two points.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP