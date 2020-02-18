Fisher girls open up regional with close win over Donovan

GILMAN — The Fisher girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the regional last Monday night.
The Bunnies took down the Donovan Wildcats 54-42.
Fisher got out to a fast start and looked like it was going to run away with the game.
After forcing a turnover on the first three Donovan possessions and kicking out in transition to Kallie Evans for fastbreak layups the Bunnies led 6-0.
Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said the transition game was something he thought his team could utilize after watching film.
“We talked a lot about trying to get some rebounds and turnovers. And getting out and running, and I thought we did that really well early,” Ingold said
Ingold said the transition buckets won them the game.
“That was really the game because we were having trouble shooting it from a set offense,” Ingold said. “We weren’t running it poorly we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
The Bunnies led 13-4 after the first quarter.
Fisher continued to play well through the first 16 minutes and stayed stout on defense. The Bunnies held a 28-13 halftime lead.
Ingold said he thought his team was really solid on defense in the first half.
“I thought we forced some turnovers, and we didn’t let their best player get open shots,” Ingold said.
The Wildcats made some changes in the second half that helped them get back in the game.
“In the second half they put Paiton Lareau at the high post, and that gave us some problems. She is a pretty good scorer,” Ingold said.
Donovan cut the lead all the way down to 4 before Fisher pushed it back to 38-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats came out and got a jump shot to fall before Sidney Hood hit a three with 7:20 to go in the game to make the Fisher lead 41-32.
The score would get no closer than seven after the Hood three.
Evans had a layup with 3:02 to go that pushed the lead to 48-37.
Evans was fouled but missed the free throw. The teams traded buckets down the stretch and Fisher went on to win comfortably.
The Bunnies were led in scoring by Evans who had 20 points. Hood chipped in 12 points. Leah McCoy had five pints on the night. Ashlyn Carpenter had four points along with Briana Keeton. Kylee Bishop added three points. Elyssa Clanton, Abby Jokisch and Ashley Smith each had two points.
Fisher had its season ended last tuesday against Salt Fork who went on to win the regional.
The Bunnies fell to the storm 48-38.
Fisher trailed 39-36 with 3:37 to go in the game but could not finish the upset.
Hood led the Bunnies attack with 14 points. McCoy had eight points while Keeton chipped in six. Evans had five and Bishop had three. Smith rounded out the scoring with two points.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP