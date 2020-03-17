Bunnies look to continue string of six out of seven regional titles

FISHER — For the last seven years local 1A softball has been dominated by the Fisher Bunnies.
“We have won a regional six out of the last seven years here at Fisher,” head coach Ken Ingold said.
The Bunnies went 17-10 last year while advancing to the sectional before losing to Villa Grove 3-2.
Some teams may not talk about recent success, but Ingold let his team know that a regional title is to be expected every year.
“We talked about it the first day of practice. This is what we do here, and this is a good softball tradition,” Ingold said. “We talked to the young girls about the responsibility they have to uphold the tradition.”
At smaller schools, numbers can be problem. But for the Bunnies they rely on the recent success to help draw the younger players out. The team lost a lot of seniors from last year but will now rely on those younger girls to step up.
“It’s definitely going to be a rebuilding year, but we have 20 girls out for softball,” Ingold said. “We have 10 freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors and just three seniors.”
One of those seniors was the star of the basketball team and Ingold’s granddaughter.
“Sidney Hood will play either third or short, but she will also pitch some this year. She pitched a little last year but might have to step up more this season,” Ingold said.
Another one of the seniors is going to help all over the field.
“Ashlyn Carpenter will be outfield or first base for us this season,” Ingold said. “Allison Jacobs is the final senior, and I can see her playing infield for us.”
The three seniors are not the only important pieces to the Bunnies’ puzzle.
“Leah McCoy caught almost every inning last year, and she can hit well for us,” Ingold said. “Emily Cahoon also has some experience and is back this year,” Ingold said.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP