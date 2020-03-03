ONARGA — After pulling off the upset over Milford in the first round Cinderella lost its shoe when Fisher fell to Cissna Park 73-64 in regional semifinal.
The Bunnies hung tough in what ended up being a wild game. Will Delaney ended up picking up a technial foul that was his fifth foul , and multiple Fisher fans were ejected in the fourth quarter.
Fisher fell behind early after the Timeberwolves caught fire. C-P led 11-3 after just three minutes and five seconds.
The Bunnies got the offense going soon after but could not string together stops in the first quarter.
Cissna Park lead 21-11 after the first period horn sounded.
Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said he was impressed with how his team battled.
“The game was never out of our hands. We kept battling back, but they’re a good team, and I give credit to them they just pulled away and came out on top,” Diskin said.
Big second quarter
The best quarter of the game for Fisher came in the second when the Bunnies out scored the Timeberwolves 19-15.
Diskin said despite not seeing Cissna Park this year he knew what his team was in for.
“We are familiar with how good they are, and I thought they had a bunch of really good players. They have fast guards and long post players,” Diskin said.
Cissna Park was able to build its advantage back up to nine due to a 15-12 triumph in the third quarter.
Wild fourth quarter
The fourth quarter was when things got wild inside of Iroquois West Junior High.
Will Delaney picked up his fourth foul on a play where he was trying to get positioning. The Fisher fans and Delaney did not agree with the call.
The aftermath of the play resulted in Delaney picking up a technical, which disqualified him due to having five fouls. After the technical was called there were multiple Fisher fans ejected and asked to leave the gym.
The gym was filled with boo’s from both sides. Fisher fan’s booed due to their opinion on the call and Cissna Park fans were booing because of the game being delayed.
Finally the game got started again and Cissna Park was shooting four free throws. After the free throws from the original foul and the technical free throws Cissna Park’s lead had ballooned to 14 points.
Despite the crazy scene, Landon Stalter was not going to let his Bunnies go away quietly. Stalter hit two threes to bring Fisher back within eight points.
Diskin said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“After Will went out you can go one of two ways, and I was very proud of our guys to keep grinding,” Diskin said. “I thought we did a good job of controlling what we could control, and we didn’t give up.
Milford hit just enough free throws down the stretch to put Fisher away despite the valiant effort from the Bunnies.
Brozenec has
big game
Carson Brozenec scored 22 points which was a game high for both teams. Stalter had 16 points, going 4-7 from behind the arc. Jake Cochran had 12, and Delaney had 10.
The scoring was wrapped up by Hunter Coon with two and Drew Purvis with two.
The Bunnies ended the season with a 6-22 record.
