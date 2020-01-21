DANVILLE – The Armstrong-Potomac Girls basketball team opened the Vermilion County tournament with a close loss on Saturday. The Trojans fell to Hoopeston Area 31-28 in the opening round at Palmer Arena in Danville.
The Cornjerkers forced Armstrong-Potomac into 26 turnovers.
Trojans head coach Nick Hipsher said he thought his team played well on defense.
“We had our chances. We held them to 32 points, but we had 26 turnovers, which is hard to win with,” Hipsher said.
Both teams were solid on offense to start the game. The Trojans led 12-11 after the first eight minutes.
Kyla Bullington had six points in the first quarter to help lead the A-P attack. Mattie Kennel and Carlyn Crozier each hit a three in the quarter.
Hoopeston Area found more offense while the Trojans struggled with ball handling in the second quarter.
The Cornjerkers outscored A-P 12-5 in the period, taking a 23-17 lead into the halftime break.
The third quarter was huge for Armstrong-Potomac to keep the game close.
The Trojans cracked down on defense, giving up just two points in a 6-2 quarter victory.
With the game heading to a frantic final eight minutes, Hoopeston only led 25-23.
The Trojans scored six points again in the fourth, but the Cornjerkers got few more shots to fall and come away with the win.
Kennel led the Trojans with 10 points. Crozier ended up with nine on the day. Bullington finished with six, which all came in the first quarter.
Maddy Hudson and Ali Morgan each had two points.
Despite the loss Hipsher feels like his team shows that they can be a good team.
“We are just inconsistent right now. We have flashes of time where we look like we are really starting to come on, and then we make mistakes that cost us games,” Hipsher said.
With the tournament being played in a bigger venue, Hipsher thinks it gives his young team a good lesson for the future.
“I think it is good for them to get the experience. With this group of younger girls they may not have had a chance to play in the civic center, but they will have to play in the next couple of years, so it’s good to get it out now,” Hipsher said.
According to Hipsher the Trojans have had a game- by-game mindset set all year. Despite the regional being around the corner and the county tournament in full swing, the Trojans have not changed their approach.
“We have pretty much gone game by game, and with a young group you kind of have to,” Hipsher said. “The coaches have talked about the regionals, but with this team we haven’t talked about it yet and just want to focus game by game still.”
The Trojans will play in a game against a team from the other pool on Friday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at RBirch@Rantoulpress.com or on Twitter
@RyanBirchRP