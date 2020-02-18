LEXINGTON — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team had its season end last Monday when it lost to St. Thomas More 51-27 in the first game of the Lexington Regional.
Trojans head coach Nick Hipsher said his team could not come back from a slow start.
“We got behind early, we were trying to play catch up, but we made to many mistakes,” Hipsher said.
Despite the season ending in a 4-20 record, Hipsher felt like there were positives.
“I thought there were some good things to take away from the season,” Hipsher said. “We are further ahead of where I thought we would be on defense,”
Hipsher said the step that was taken on defense came when the Trojans switched to a man defense from the original zone. Hipsher said a change like that comes with a lot of practice.
“I knew it would take a lot of practice and time to work on defense, and I think we did that,” Hipsher said.
On the offensive end Hipsher said they may have some help on the way.
“Offensively we have a lot to work on. Hoping to get some injured kids back, which I think would help the scoring,” Hipsher said.
The Trojans players who went through this down season are also ready for next year.
“I have already had kids talk about getting in the gym and what we are doing over the summer,” Hipsher said.
Hipsher said the key to getting better is the players having the mindset of wanting to be better.
“I have kids that want to get better, so I think we can improve next year, and we have a lot coming back,” Hipsher said.
