Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.