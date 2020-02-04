According to the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) there are more than 1 million firefighters in the United States. Of that total, about 800,000 are volunteers. The rest are paid — or career — firefighters.
Some career departments have a full-time chief, others have a full-time chief and a few full-time firefighters, while the rest have an all-career department.
Having an all-volunteer department doesn’t necessarily hurt quality. Danville has a full-time fire department and has an ISO rating of 3.0. Rantoul’s all-volunteer department also has a 3.0 rating in the village and out to five miles, while Paxton’s is 4.0 in the city, 6.0 out to five miles from the city borders and 10.0 farther than five miles.
An ISO fire insurance rating is a score from 1 to 10 that indicates how well-protected a community is by the fire department. The lower the number, the higher the rating.
Fire department funding can come from a variety of sources.
Paxton’s department is self-sufficient. It does not receive financial assistance from the city of Paxton. Fire Chief Denny Kingren said the department built its own firehouse and buys all of its equipment. Money comes from fire district taxes and fundraisers. Firefighters are paid for the calls they go on and training.
Rantoul is a village-funded department. Equipment, including trucks, and facilities are paid by the village, in contrast to Paxton and many smaller departments that have separate fire taxing districts. Firefighters are paid for calls they go out on and training, and the village provides funding toward retirement starting at $500 after 10 years service and going up to $1,000 after 20 years up to age 65.
The village also maintains the department’s two firehouses and fire-training facility. Fire Chief Ken Waters said there is a great deal of paperwork involved with a fire department, and he gets help with that from village personnel.
Even so, Waters spends a great deal of time as fire chief. In addition to training and fires, he attends six meetings a month on fire-related business with MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System), Champaign County fire chiefs and village board meetings.
Serving as a firefighter, in some cases, can be more demanding than it used to be. To be a contributing, effective firefighter today, a person has to meet higher standards physically “in terms of training and in terms of time ‘on the job’ gaining experience,’” an IAFC report said. “Not everyone has the luxury of time, or in some cases the inclination, to meet those requirements in today’s hectic environment.”
Community growth will greatly impact emergency services. With more people and more businesses comes more emergencies. If Rantoul, for example, grows as village officials hope due to the construction of a $20 million sports complex, additional emergency resources will be in order. Mayor Chuck Smith said the village wants to buy a bigger ladder truck to be able to handle fires at larger structures such as multi-level hotels.
A volunteer department’s ability to recruit new members also depends on the availability of younger people who are willing to serve. If a community experiences a large number of young people moving out, a fire department might have trouble maintaining adequate volunteer levels.