RANTOUL — Gates open at 9 a.m. both days and close at 9 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the World Championship Punkin Chunkin event at Rantoul National Aviation Center.
In addition to pumpkin hurling, both days a beer garden will open at 9 a.m., and a kids zone sponsored by Rantoul City Schools will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
There will be vendors, games and entertainment. Rantoul Public Library and St. Malachy School will also be on hand. Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce organized the kids zone.
Tickets are $15 at the gate or $10 online.