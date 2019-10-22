I’m a big fan of procrastination. I realize that others, usually Type A personalities, view it as a vice, a curse or at least a serious flaw. They don’t recognize or realize the benefits of not doing what ought to be done.
The pivotal word there is “ought.” It implies both necessity and urgency. But sometimes, through procrastination, one finds that what ought to be done ought not to be done, or at the very least, needn’t be done.
I have found that about 80 percent of problems fix themselves if ignored long enough. Of the 20 percent that persists, about half of them can be done more efficiently in the little bit of time I allot for them. For some of us, it’s that deadline pressure that accelerates our creativity.
It’s that 10 percent of the time when procrastination causes a crisis that gets a person into real trouble. As long as the crisis can be mitigated and not litigated, the damage can be contained.
It’s not just that 10 percent that gives procrastination a bad name, though. That 80 percent that goes away doesn’t always do so on its own.
A good part of the time, the Type As will step in and do the work because they can see that the Type Schmuck isn’t going to.
Sometimes, we procrastinators feel bad that someone else did the work we were supposed to do, but that feeling goes away.
Our procrastination is viewed as wasting time, although we view it as saving time. There will always be work to do and playtime, or what I call “me time,” is hardly ever found on the back end. That’s why I prefer to use “me time” first.
Many tasks tend to take up the amount of time available. So, something that can be done in 15 minutes will take an hour if an hour is allotted. Thus, no “me time” at the end.
But if I procrastinate for 45 minutes, I’ll complete the task in the remaining 15.
Granted, the job may not be done as well in such little time. Apparently, doing the job well is a priority for some people. Those are the people you want doing the job in the first place.
Procrastination is not a new phenomenon. I didn’t invent it. But I have perfected it over time.
I read a quip in a 100-year-old newspaper: Sometimes a task has to be put off dozens of times before it completely slips your mind.
It’s not that I want to be a procrastinator. I just am. I’m not terribly bothered by it; I hope to be late for my own funeral.
But I do try to put off work less. One of the ways I do that is by promising myself rewards. No cigar until I get this column written. No movie until I’ve gotten two pages of the paper put together. No playing pinochle on the computer until I’ve read all my emails.
These rewards help me focus on the task at hand, so a 15-minute job will get done in 15-20 minutes instead of the hour that’s available for it. Yes, it’s putting “me time” on the back end but it incentivizes the work.
It doesn’t elevate me to Type A status, but maybe it helps make me less of a schmuck.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Who am I kidding? A part-time schmuck is still a schmuck.