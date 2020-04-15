RANTOUL — Police Chief Tony Brown said “for the most part” people have been complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s social-distancing and stay-at-home order.
“We did have people playing at the park,” Brown said. “We’ve received a few complaints here and there about people in various places congregating, not abiding by the social-distancing rules. But all in all we’ve had very good compliance. Once we closed down the parks and covered the hoops, that was the end of it.”
Brown said the department is trying not to be heavy-handed and is seeking voluntary compliance.
“It’s not perfect, but it never is,” he said.
In terms of offenses, the department is trying to avoid taking offenders to jail if possible.
For minor offenses and traffic violators, notices to appear in court are issued.
That’s so officers can limit the number of people they have to transport in their squad cars.
“Also, the jail doesn’t want this thing (COVID-19) going through the correctional center,” Brown said. “The courts are, to some extent, shut down.”
Brown said the department hasn’t had any sick officers and wants to keep it that way.
METCAD dispatchers ask questions of those who call in to determine if the caller has symptoms.
“They alert us so officers know that” when responding to a call, Brown said.
He said there was a rumor circulating last week that a resident who died in Rantoul had COVID-19 symptoms, but that turned out not to be true.
“It had nothing to do with the virus,” Brown said.