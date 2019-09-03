Mark Donoho

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor during an argument Sunday evening.

Mark W. Donoho, 50, of the 500 block of East Wabash Avenue was charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to a call at 11:49 p.m. Sunday of an armed person in the 500 block of East Wabash.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said Donoho admitted to be in possession of a gun and pointing it at his neighbor during an argument. Donoho was transported to the Champaign County jail.

Brown said an unloaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Bond for Donoho was set at $5,000 during a Monday court hearing.

