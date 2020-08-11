Aug. 12 — Chili mac with beans, spinach romaine salad with dressing packet, dinner roll and chunky applesauce.
Aug. 13 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, pea/cauliflower salad, dinner roll and warm fruit crisp.
Aug. 14 — Sub sandwich with tomato slice, lettuce and mayo packet, summer salad, bun, pears and Graham crackers.
Aug. 17 — Pork burger sandwich, midori blend vegetables, Harvard beets, bun, apple slices.
Aug. 18 — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, Texas toast and water melon.
Aug. 19 — Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber/onion salad, fruit cocktail, dinner roll and strawberry oatmeal bar.
Aug. 20 — Riblet, seasoned black-eyed peas, vegetable pasta salad, bun and warm fruit cobbler.
Aug. 21 — Beef and noddles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon, carrots, whole grain wheat bread and melon salad