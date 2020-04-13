Overnight fire damages 2 downtown buildings

RANTOUL — Fire investigators Monday morning were working to determine the cause of an overnight Rantoul blaze that damaged two downtown buildings and forced four people from their homes.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said a state fire marshal and an investigator from Mutual Aid Box Alarm System were working on the case that caused heavy damage to a Mexican restaurant and a retail space.
A Rantoul police officer called in the fire at 12:30 a.m. to 124 N. Garrard St., a building that houses a Mexican restaurant.
“We were about done with the first one when we noticed there were flames on the floor of the second (address, 126 N. Garrard St.),” Waters said. “We are not sure how they are connected.”
The owners of the properties, Jose and Paula Garcia, who live in an apartment at the 126 N. Garrard address, and two other residents of the apartments were evacuated. Waters said the apartments sustained only smoke damage, but were deemed uninhabitable for now by the village inspector’s office.
“We had to break out the windows on the lower half (of the building). They can’t live there because of that,” Waters said, adding that tempered glass has a tendency to blow out when it becomes heated.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 6 a.m. Rantoul received mutual aid from Thomasboro and Gifford firefighters.
Waters said the fire was under control in about 40 minutes but there was a great deal of overhaul required to the building.
“We went in pulling drywall, making sure there was no fire above there. There were two suspended ceilings. We opened them up.”
Waters estimated damage to the 124 N. Garrard St. building at $250,000 each to structure and contents and said it will likely have to be demolished. He estimated damage to the other address at $150,000.
Red Cross was called to find a place for the tenants to stay. Waters said he is not sure where the Garcias are staying.
Waters estimated 16 Rantoul firefighters responded plus about seven each from Thomasboro and Gifford.
He said it will be up to four weeks before an investigative report on the fire cause is completed.