By the time you read this, the COVID-19 or coronavirus will have peaked and the stock market will have recovered. Hopefully.
I wrote this column in mid-March. I thought it might be interesting to look back over this short span of time. See how we did as a community — a nation. I’m guessing we’re back to playing baseball, basketball and hockey. Broadway is now open. Schools are open. Netflix stock has gone up. The latest James Bond movie has been released and the run on toilet paper, paper towels and bottled water has subsided. (Thank goodness. I’ve run out of storage space.)
I have to stop for a moment, interrupt my glance back to the last month, to ask the question that I know bugs us all, What is the fascination for hoarding TP, paper towels and H20? Is it snowing? Are the roads blocked? Did someone say these items were going to be missing from stores tomorrow? Is rationing in our future? I just don’t understand.
Maybe you, in the Midwest are scratching your heads wondering what I’m talking about, (half the time I’m wondering what I’m talking about). But here in the bubbled city, Washington, D.C., we believe in the basics. Not the commonsense basics but the luxury items of Medieval times. There is an unwritten creed known by all — We must not run out of these items.
One of our most popular stores in the D.C. area (Costco) was forced to limit these items. In fact, as the weeks went on they felt the need to expand their limits to food items because of the daily run on products.
My yoga instructor told me (now this is hearsay, and we know what that means) her sister had a bag of rice stolen from her cart while she was shopping. The yoga instructor felt it necessary to go to Costco after class to see if there was anything left.
Mind you, this area is filled with food stores. There must be four food stores to every mile (at least it seems that way), not to mention restaurants and Starbucks. We are not lacking in the ability to find paper products, food or drinks. Yet we panic at the thought of staying in our homes until the situation subsides.
Now concerns for the environment have vanished from the airways. Bottled water is acceptable as a staple for the environment. Google states that plastic items can take 400 to 1,000 years to decompose in landfills. Paper products four to six weeks. Yet, we have to save the water bottles when a crisis appears. Why? They’ll be here long after us.
There are so many directions I could take this. Some politically incorrect — some unpleasant — others more than likely obvious. I just can’t choose which way I want to go. I think I’m going to let your imagination fill in the blanks. Your imagination is much deeper than mine could ever be.
Time is up. I’ll be back next month to further evaluate our recovery. Keep waving and smiling at your neighbors as you stand the appropriate distance from them. (This might be a good time to learn sign language.)
Don’t forget to wash your hands and cough into your sleeve (better yet cough into a tissue and then throw it away). Good health habits are never out of date.
J. A. Werner is the self-published author of “The Cellomaker” series and a Rantoul native who now resides in Washington, D.C. (Cellomakerseries@gmail.com)