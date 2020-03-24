The last few months here in the Washington bubble have given me ‘whip-lash.’ You couldn’t write this stuff and get anyone to believe it. Yet people are writing books about it.
This town has been oozing information sources like weeds in a garden, a garden that needs to be weeded every day. Yet, how much of it is hearsay on hearsay? There is so much pressure to go on a news show and give your critique on someone else’s evaluation of a situation, it is ridiculous.
It reminds me of that game we use to play in grade school. The one where the teacher whispers the same thought to each student in the first row and they in turn whisper it to the next student behind them until it reaches the last student. Everyone always swears what they heard was the truth, the facts, but it wasn’t -— it was hearsay.
This phenomenon is not limited to words. We as human beings can also look at the same picture or event and see something completely different. Case in point, a college professor has two students from another class break into the middle of his current class chasing each other and yelling accusations. In one door and out the other.
After his current class had settled down, he asked everyone what the intruders looked like. What were they wearing? What were they saying? The results were surprising. No two students could agree.
After much debate, he called the two intruders back into his classroom. The class was shocked. No student’s description of the trespassers was flawless. How could this be? They saw what they saw. Or did they? What was the professor’s point? That every human being is different and see things differently based on their culture, environment and experiences.
Try it some time with one of your friends. See if they notice the same things you do. Maybe ask a sibling what they thought about a family event growing up. See if they remember the same things you remembered. As my son once said to me, when he was 9 and had spent an afternoon listening to my brothers and I reminisce about our childhood, “Are you sure you grew up in the same family?”
I didn’t understand his observation at first. I was troubled by his question. Suddenly I laughed, understanding the viewpoint of years gone by and just plain sibling rivalry. My defense was, “They were always taller than me and had a different perspective.”
We have the ability to make up our own mind, but we’ve become lazy letting others tell us what we should think, even if we have this nagging voice whispering in our ear — “That doesn’t make sense.”
Whatever happened to documented verification? In this day and age, it is astonishing how you and I have just as much access to information as anyone else. We have television, iPads and computers. We can watch speeches and events in real time. We can form our own conclusions on fact, not hearsay.
You should listen. You should watch. We are experiencing one of the most interesting chapters of history. Our history. We are in the middle — the thick of it. Don’t let others define what is happening. You — yes you — have just as much to add to the conversation.
Watch events yourselves; don’t allow others to interpret what happened as if that is the only truth. We know what makes sense and what doesn’t. We don’t need news shows to cherry-pick a sentence or two out of context to skew the meaning of a conversation or speech. It is unfair to you and them. Everyone has a different way of looking at things. You have every right to your opinion.
Remember, even movie critics don’t have your insight. There are lots of movies that I’ve seen, after hearing they were “great!” I was left wondering why I spent my money.
Write about your experiences and the history that is growing around you. We all have the ability to evaluate what we see and hear. We do it every day in our own lives. We function well with work, shopping — taking care of the kids. I admit, some days are better than others, but we work it out.
It is no different in the Washington bubble. It’s just that they think they know it all — what works and what doesn’t. They make rules for others to keep.
We can weed the Garden of Inform just as well as the next guy. We just need the energy and desire to do it.
J. A. Werner is the self-published author of “The Cellomaker” series and a Rantoul native who now resides in Washington, D.C. (Cellomakerseries@gmail.com)