Due to the long-needed tower facility maintenance, plus the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, for more than two years I had not heard the UI Altgeld Hall chime music. That was why I was so excited to read in the June 19 edition of The News-Gazette that a special chime concert would be performed that evening as part of the local Juneteenth celebrations.
Altgeld Hall, located at 1409 Green St. in Urbana, was designed by architect Nathan Ricker, a graduate of the UI who founded the UI Department of Architecture. The construction was completed in 1897 as the UI library building and named after the 20th Illinois governor, John Peter Altgeld.
Altgeld was born Dec. 30, 1847, and died March 12, 1902. When he served as the governor from 1893 to 1897, he paid special attention to and supported the development of the University of Illinois.
Though built as the university library, Altgeld Hall is a multi-functional building. When it was completed in 1897, the current UI Quad had not yet been formed. Before it there were Harker Hall, built in 1878, and the Natural History Building, built in 1892. In the decades after, the University of Illinois gradually built another 12 buildings, plus the original three buildings. A total of 15 buildings formed the University Quad as we see today.
Altgeld Hall is located in the northwest corner of the Quad. Its castle-style architecture, combined with the Alma Mater statue in the front yard, makes it the center of the campus and a pilgrimage site for staff, students and alumni. Altgeld Hall was used as the university library for nearly 30 years since it was built in 1897.
The UI board and UI president’s offices were also located in this building in its early days. In 1927, it became the building of the UI Law School. Since 1955 it has been the building for the UI Department of Mathematics.
I studied medicine and held teaching positions in medical schools. The physiology and pathology of medicine emphasize that structure determines function, and only a complete and correct structure can have normal function.
Its handsome Romanesque tower, rough surfaces of hard pink sandstones and the asymmetrical but balanced composition make Altgeld Hall an eye-catching masterpiece. As an important landmark and located at the heart of the University of Illinois, there is no other building on the UI campus that has played so many important roles and so many historical and cultural functions for many generations.
To provide the function of a library, the building was specially designed and constructed to hold overwhelming iron bookshelves. These bookshelves also served as beams to support the lecture hall upstairs. The floor of the library used transparent glass materials to enhance natural lighting.
When the building was used as business offices of the university, a giant walk-in safe was built; inside of the building there were also several fireplaces specially built and used by the UI president and board of trustees offices; among them there was one hidden in a closet.
There are names and illustrations of some of the highest federal judges in American history painted inside of the dome ceiling of the Mathematics Department library. I guess these must be the marks left when the building was used as the UI Law School.
Altgeld Hall has been the home for the Department of Mathematics since 1955; therefore it is not difficult to understand why there are several cabinets in the building displaying those three-dimensional mathematical formulas/models.
The theory/principle of structure determines function reminds me one of the former regular functions to be the hall’s chime music performance and concert.
Although Altgeld Hall was built in 1897, its 15 bell chimes in the tower were a gift from the graduating classes of 1914 through 1921 and the United States School of Military Aeronautics. According to Wikipedia, on the north side of Altgeld Hall at the base of the tower is a bronze plaque detailing the dedications of the instrument.
The plaque describes that only the three largest bells have dedications.
The largest is dedicated to Edmund J. James, university president from 1904 to 1920. The second largest is dedicated to the men trained by the United States School of Military Aeronautics. The third largest is inscribed with the quote: “Through these chimes the classes of 1914-21 call the multiplying and majestic company of students and graduates to join them in gratitude, loyalty and devotion to their alma mater.”
The chime first rang at the university’s 10th fall homecoming Oct. 30, 1920, and have since marked the hours and been used for special chiming concerts. The chime is run and maintained by the university’s School of Music as well as student and local volunteers. The playing mechanism is operated by a keyboard system similar to a pipe organ. It is said the Altgeld Hall chime is usually performed by four students under the leadership of the chime master.
Most people who had worked for or studied at the university during the last 100 years should have heard the chime performance, but many people might not have necessarily paid attention to it.
One of the most memorable of such concerts I experienced in person was in the spring of 2015. It commemorated the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. At that time the UI chime master was Susanne Kathryn Wood. According to a News-Gazette article, Wood has a Ph.D in plant pathology. Since Wood’s first performance of the Altgeld Hall chime in 1971, she was involved in the event through the rest of her life.
She officially served as the UI chime master from 1994 to 2017. For more than 30 years, every week from Monday to Friday around 12:50 p.m. to 1 p.m., Altgeld Hall chime music was mostly performed by her. After one chime concert Wood told me that occasionally additional players would be added to her team, and due to the lack of training these temporary participants tend to play dissonant tones.
For listeners who were familiar with regular performances, they might find the sound was wrong, but they would have no way of knowing who played the note in the tower. On the other hand they might appreciate the unusual music brought to them, surprised and excited maybe by some kind of desire or reverie
My family and I sat on the UI Quad lawn in the beautiful summer evening and enjoyed this year’s Juneteenth special Altgeld Hall chime concert. Although during the 36-minute concert we could not see who actually played the chime music pieces, according to The News-Gazette, the acting UI Chime Master, Tina Horton, said the special concert was a celebration of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color). Because of social-distancing requirements, the chimes players would perform one at a time. Besides Horton, the other players were Cope Cumpston, Jarod Fox and Liam Flood.
While looking at the masterpiece structure and listening to the powerful performance of the Altgeld Hall chime, what I was getting from the Juneteenth special concert was a better understanding of the principle that only the correct structure can perform good function.
Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by email at wangyu@illinois.edu