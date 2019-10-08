Due to my cultural heritage and for a very obvious reason I have been always interested in ceramic art and potteries since I came to Illinois.
Among the local ceramic artists whom I have known and made friends with are art professors such as Don Pilcher, Ron Kovach (UIUC), Bill Heyduck (EIU), Crist Berti, Louis Ballard (Parkland College) and Lily Siu (Danville and Richland community colleges). Apart from these academic art professionals, there are also many friends of local ceramic artists and potters such as Bob Booth, Citi Jackson and Gary Beaumont, just to name a few.
Interestingly and significantly, I noticed many of these ceramic artists have been influential in or have actually been members of the Champaign-Urbana Potters Club which started 50 years ago.
Many of our readers may have known the English word “ceramics” derived from “keramos,” Greek for “potter’s clay and refers to items made from clay bodies and fired in a kiln to obtain the finished form. In visual art, there is no difference between ceramics and pottery. Both denote the basic steps creative process of forming (i.e. shaping); firing (baking in a kiln); glazing/decorating (coating the object with a glaze, or applying to it various decorative techniques); and refiring (rebaking) to harden the glaze.
However, there is a broad distinction between fine arts (unique objects created purely for their visual or aesthetic appeal) and crafts (objects which, no matter how visually decorative, are usually functional and typically made to a formula). Thus fine art pottery (or ceramics) describes artistic works, while the term “pottery” tends to be reserved for pots, dishes and other functional items. These definitions are not absolute; some ceramic items can be both beautiful works of art and still have a function.
To further explain my understanding and enjoyment of ceramic art, I am going to retell some of the rather dramatic interactions I had with our local ceramic artists.
At the CU Potters’ club’s 50th anniversary celebration Saturday I started my chat with a club member, Cathy Cunningham, in a rather strange way: I picked up a sculptural knife holder from the club’s wastebasket, which she made but did not like so she threw it away. After I expressed my fascination about this piece she told me she got interested in pottery when she was in high school.
Although she works at the University of Illinois’ Archeological Survey, she studied one ceramic art class at Parkland College and joined the CU Potters’ Club in 2014. She explained that she enjoys making sculptural potteries and ceramic art for recreation and creation.
But the most controversial ceramic artist I know is Ron Kovach.
I recall many years ago at an art event I asked the then-UI ceramic art professor his definition of art. Without any hesitation, Kovach shot out, “Art is something totally useless!”
Some of us in the audience dropped our jaws as a reaction to his statement, but he further explained: “Real art or fine art is different from craft; it does not have a real practical function. It is only the expression of the artist. Therefore, it does not have use to others.”
From his point of view, what Kovach said is absolutely true and is correct. But as an art professor who teaches art, I think he missed the fundament role played by art.
Also at that time I had another big problem with his attitude toward ceramic art because he openly told me and other people that ceramic no longer speaks to him; therefore he stopped making or teaching ceramic art. Instead, he was teaching drawing at UI as a ceramic art professor.
In huge contrast to Kovach’s view to ceramic art, longtime Eastern Illinois University ceramic art professor Bill Heyduck made his ceramic items both artistic and functional.
Since the late 1990s I have been visiting Heyduck’s booth at the CU Art and Craft League’s annual arts and crafts holiday sale every year. From these sales I bought and collected more than a dozen Heyduck’s highly artistic and functional ceramic pieces.
Among these pieces are two of my favorite sculptural pitchers of which Heyduck told me the designs were inspired by some ancient Chinese bronze burners and vessels for ceremony rituals or food/drink containers. I remember, during the years Heyduck had a couple of most popular ceramic series, one was cat-themed and another was inspired by African masks. From these series I collected some highly artistic and functional utensils such as pitchers and mugs.
The last but not the least ceramic artist I am going to mention is Parkland College art professor Chris Berti. My first real interaction with Berti was when we both exhibited in an art exhibition titled “How Sweet It Is ” in Cinema Art Gallery in Urbana in the fall of 2004.
At the exhibition opening and artist reception, I became fascinated by some of Berti’s stone, ceramic and brick carvings on display. I asked Berti about his ceramic carvings. He explained to me that ceramic art can go opposite directions: potters use clay to build their potteries, but sculptors can carve (chip off or carve away) a piece of brick or ceramic to create a piece of art.
This was an eye opening to me because though this method had been in use for thousands of years, I never thought it was one of the techniques applied to ceramic art. Some years later, to document and commemorate our participation in the art exhibition, I purchased Berti’s carved sculpture of two hands holding an ear of sweet corn for my personal art collection.
In conclusion, I want to point out that there are different notions or definitions of artist and craftsman. Personally, I like to define them in such a simple and cultural way:
A laborer only uses his hands to work. A craftsman uses both of his hands and head to make crafts. But an artist has to use his hands, head and heart (soul) to create art.
Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contracted by email at wangyu@illinois.edu