Wang: Artist Kamei wants her painting to bring peace to people’s mind

I first met Satomi Kamei last year at her watercolor painting exhibition at the Gilbert Art Gallery in downtown Urbana. This year on Valentine’s Day, the Gilbert Art Gallery organized A Love of Art celebration party and art show and sale.
As soon as I quickly looked through the artwork on display, a painting by Kamei attracted my attention. It is a watercolor painting, and she titled it “When Rodin Meets Claudia Monet.”
I immediately wondered in what perspective did she mean by Rodin meets Monet. In viewing the painting, I felt she composted Rodin’s nude female statue/sculpture in a dramatic contrast to Monet’s world famous Impressionist painting of the lily flower pond.
Although the female statue has a very physically strong and powerful body, philosophically and psychologically she looked vulnerable.
Since I have seen the Rodin sculpture and the Monet painting on display in the same exhibition gallery of the Chicago Art Institute many times, I know the background of the Monet painting is light color rather than the dark blue as Kamei painted.
I therefore thought there must be some social cultural phenomena or symbolism THAT made the artists (both Rodin and Kamei) to create this female figure in such a position of not facing or confronting the situation. I therefore asked Kamei how she came up with her idea and what was her concept of this painting?
Her answer was rather simple and more straightforward than what I hoped.
She told me she saw the sculpture and the painting on display in Chicago Art Institute and was inspired to paint them together.
I thought I could get off much more from this painting in addition to what she originally put in if I studied and interpreted this painting by myself. So I enthusiastically purchased the painting for my study and for a support to our local art.
To learn the insight, last week, I sat down with Kamei and chatted with her about her art career and her art.
She told me that she studied oil painting and figure drawing at the University of South Alabama. She took Alvaro Castagnet’s work shop at New Orleans once before. Her main interests and specialties are paintings and drawings.
She has taught herself how to do watercolor, and she mostly works with transparent watercolor. Plein air painting is her specialized field. “Plein” air in French is for “outdoors”; “plein air painting” is the act of painting outdoors. This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look. In other words, Impressionism is a revolution in painting that opened the door for a new era of 20th-Century art.
She told me, “I would be mesmerized by a scene and then capture it in the moment by quickly paining it.”
Figure drawing is her secondary specialization. In this style, she has to capture and draw the object (model) within a certain amount of time. She believes it is important to keep drawing skills high for every artist, even for artists who create abstract paintings or any kind of contemporary art.
Through her experience, she feels painting watercolor is not easy. Watercolor is characteristically difficult, especially the transparent kind. It is almost impossible to redraw from the top. She needs to be confident for each stroke, and let the phenomenon of water on paper do its magic.
Her principle of painting watercolor is to complete the work before the water becomes dirty to keep the transparent effects of the painting. In other words, she thinks watercolor painting includes various human philosophies. To express something through live sketching and painting is a more natural and precious experience for her.
When asked which artists influenced her the most, she said she was inspired by English landscape artists such as J.M.W Turner and the Italian-born American painter John Singer Sargent, who said the method should be a loose-and-quick style due to changing weather situations.
She told me some people say when they look at her paintings they feel “nostalgic,” “scenic” or “peaceful.”
“I would be honored if my paintings brought peace to people’s mind. Because in the end, that is what I want my paintings to do, i.e. to bring peace to people.” Kamei said.
“I was born in Hiroshima in Japan, and we learned about the importance of world peace and the sufferings of lost world peace when we were children,” Kamei further explained.
After learning all of this, I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to enjoy the art and be able to collect this painting. In this painting Kamei recreated two world-famous masterpieces of art by mastering onside watercolor sketching/painting and figure-drawing techniques. Now I am happily adding this three-in-one masterpiece to my permanent art collection.
Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by email at wangyu@illinois.edu