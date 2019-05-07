It was the first time in the last 17 years that I was absent from the annual Boneyard Arts Festival because I was out of country in April.
Spiritually, however, I was actively participating in the festival by introducing it to newcomers, encouraging friends to participate, viewing and reading some of the festival activities posted online.
As soon as I got back home last week, I went to catch up with the Breaking Barriers Art Exhibition at the university’s Asian American Cultural Center (AACC). This exhibition was kicked off in April as part of the 17th annual festival, and it continues on display through May 27.
In viewing the exhibition, two artists’ artwork especially drew my attention: the photography by visiting professor Yimin Zhao and drawings by his daughter, Huanyan Zhao.
Zhao is a visiting scholar from Yunnan Normal University of China. He is good at using bright colors, but he pays more attention to the meaning of shadows that are definitely not unreal.
On the other hand, his daughter is a student at Urbana High School. Her exhibit labels state that she “wants to connect dreams with reality through abstract works.”
Since the Zhaos come from my birthplace — Yunnan in China — and we met before, I called Zhao to interview him about their artwork on display.
He told me he has been taking photographs for more than 30 years anywhere he had been to, such as in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and the United States, just to name a few. As a professor in library and information sciences, Zhao is especially interested in and good at using a camera as a tool for data collection and information management.
He teaches and encourages his students to use photography for their learning, research and documentation. As for art photography, he likes to take natural landscapes, social and humanity subjects.
He likes simple and straightforward photography. His goal is through the ordinary to reveal the extraordinary; from the simple phenomenon to understand the deep thoughts and complex reasons for social change.
His daughter studied at Urbana High School for the 2018-19 academic year. She has been interested in art since she was a little child. As a result, she had private art lessons in drawing, sketching, calligraphy, traditional Chinese painting and Western acrylic painting from university art professors and well-known artists in China.
She likes to visit art museums and to see art exhibitions whenever there is an opportunity. In the past, one of her art pieces was selected for a national middle school student art exhibition in China and won the first prize for a painting/calligraphy category.
She likes deer, and she likes to dream. One of her paintings selected to exhibit in this year’s AACC Boneyard Arts Festival exhibition is entitled “Lost” and is profoundly described as “In the forest, a deer was lost, and in your eye I am lost.”
