High school graduation represents an important landmark along the road to success. The U.S. Dept. of Education reports that 85 percent graduate — a new record!
However, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only one-third of these graduates are proficient in math and reading.
Many inner-city schools are “warehouses.” They temporarily insulate the “problem” students from prison by promoting them to the next grade level, without scholastic merit.
As a result, the hope of all students for future success has been disrupted by the angry, even violent, mindset of a few while some of the best teachers have abandoned their own hope of conveying essential socialization skill to those kids.
This generation needs to discover God’s good news: that He wants to bless. For example, Psalms 1:v.1-3 says that a successful person is a righteous person: that is, a person right with God. And it promises: “... in whatever he does, he prospers.”
And John 15:16 says all those who respond to His call have a special lifework — to “bear fruit.” Fruit-bearing is a prerequisite for God’s answering a believer’s prayers and petitions.
The fruit which God looks for would not be possible if attempted on one’s own because the innate, sinful nature of our humanity would spoil it. The Holy Spirit is the One who actually produces fruit, for He provides the divine power needed.
But Christian fruit-bearing should not be characterized, exclusively, as victory in philanthropy or mission work or soul-winning, etc., because “fruit” is clearly identified in Galatians 5:22 -23: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. They’re called “The Fruit of the Holy Spirit” and are within the prospect of every Christian.
They represent the fountainhead of every enterprise which pleases God ... and would be a marvelous addition to the national diet.
Don Early
Rantoul