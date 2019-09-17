They may say he’s a Dreamer, but he’s not the only one at SHARE

RURAL DEWEY — Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency has a new family member, and he’s gorgeous.
You need to come out to meet this big fellow. Meet Dreamer, a 14-month-old registered Belgian. He halters, leads and is looking to be gelded in the near future. We just haven’t told him yet.
He’s very proud and loves to gallop in his enclosure, but he makes sure he’s being watched. I met him last week, and he loves a belly rub. So good-natured.
There is always something going on at SHARE.
At the moment we have orientations scheduled for several new volunteers. We are so grateful for their response to our request for help.
Last week we had orientations, and everyone appeared eager to come back; so no one was scared off. It’s not the cleanest job and does involve some physical strength, but the horses love us.
Please feel free to contact us if you have a couple of free hours a week.
Open house set
The perfect opportunity to meet Dreamer would be at our annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Come meet the other horses of SHARE. They don’t want to be left out. This is our only fundraiser for this year, and we would love your support.
It’s a great opportunity for families and neighbors and friends to enjoy a fun day at SHARE. Plan a fun day with face painting (professional), pumpkin painting, kids games, brush a pony. How about a costume parade (with minis), hay rack rides, music and so much more?
There will be a food booth with a bake sale. In addition, you will have the opportunity to ride a draft horse. A great family event for all ages.
SHARE will also again have the Stuff The Trailer with goods for the horses, such as lead ropes, Senior Feed by Purina, all kinds of buckets (regular or heated), salt blocks, fly spray and grooming tools. I could go on because there is such a great need for items. Donators will receive two tickets for helping stuff the trailer.
The tickets can be applied to any activity.
Pet Fair Extravaganza
Prairieland Feeds in Savoy has invited SHARE to participate in its annual Pet Fair Extravaganza to introduce us to the public and generate an interest in our organization.
We will be present with Mitzi and Princess from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
During that time we can answer questions and give out information about our rescue. Sometimes people even sign up to volunteer.
There will be SHARE shirts and hoodies for sale. We will also have a donation jar to help with some of our expenses.
Bring the family and friends because the Fair offers many interesting animals and good food.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.