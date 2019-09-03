Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.