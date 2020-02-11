To the editor:
I am Lori Sisk. I started making little dresses for girls in Africa. I began November 2018.
I set a goal for myself of 500 dresses. I am happy to say I have reached my goal.
It has been an experience I won’t soon forget. I would like to see if any people who sew would take over this simple project. What you will receive for this selfless act is more than you realize.
If someone would like to make these dresses for girls to give them dignity they deserve, contact me, loriandtaz69@yahoo.com. I have supplies to get you started.
I would like to thank everyone who sent donations, which allowed me to reach my goal. It is nice to see communities coming to help those in need, even when its not our country.
My next project will consist of 200 or more Sani pantis — along with the cover over the pillow case come in — cloth bags. I will make purses to put Sani Pantis away when not in use.
If anyone wants to help me reach the goal of 200, I would be in need of: terry cloth, baby flannel material, leakproof “PUL” (it is soft, breatheable material), cases from the pillow cases and velcro. Donations are accepted. 901 Eastview Drive, Rantoul.
Thank you, and God bless.
Lori Sisk
Rantoul