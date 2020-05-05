After weeks of sheltering in place, I’ve started to run out of interesting ways to waste time while sheltering in place. So I Googled “things to do while sheltering in place.”
In .72 seconds, Google provided me with 376 million responses. Well, that oughta keep me busy.
After scanning the first several results, it became clear that none of them are lists that interest me. They all deal with productive things to do. I don’t want to be productive. That sounds like work.
Even the entry marked “fun things to do” was way too constructive. It listed books to read, online museums to visit and fun ways to exercise. Let me give you a clue: if you’re cognizant that exercise is taking place, it ain’t fun.
Sure, I could read a book. I think there’s one in the house somewhere. But don’t you think if I’m looking for things to do, “read a book” is something I would have figured out on my own?
Organize the closets? Take up a new hobby? Write a letter to a friend? I think we could all sit down and come up with all of those things. Boorrrring.
I want innovation. I want extraordinary. I want crazy and silly and worthless. What I don’t want is work. I have plenty of that.
I’ve already watched the 6,494 movies on Netflix. Most of them twice. I’ve already traced my family tree back to Adam and Eve, and we’ve played all the board games in the closet. I need a list of things to do after I’ve done all the things that anyone would do.
So, I sat down and made my own list. Maybe you’ll find it helpful. I doubt it, but let’s be optimists.
First, fill your humidor and organize your cigars by shape, size and brand. You can order cigars online so you have plenty to last another couple of months.
Now, I realize many readers don’t have humidors and don’t smoke cigars. That doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun with this one. When you finish filling your crate and organizing the cigars, you can simply mail them to me, and I’ll take care of disposing of them one by one.
See how helpful that can be? It’s only fair; I’m giving you something to do so you can give me something to do. It works out for everybody.
OK, here’s another. Put a new twist on board games by combining them. For instance, apply the rules of Connect Four to a chessboard. The object of the game is to achieve a straight line of four pieces through normal chess play.
You can apply a similar twist to crossword puzzles. Use the clues from one puzzle but a grid from a different puzzle. Instead of a four-letter word starting with L, you now need a six-letter word starting with P. Loads of fun and harder than it looks.
You can do the same thing with word searches. You’ll spend hours looking for words that aren’t even there.
There are lots of fake home-improvement projects. Since you can’t get out to buy paint, take a kitchen sponge and wet down a wall. Then watch it dry. It’s as much fun as watching paint dry without the chore of having to paint first.
Here’s another fun thing if you have carpet. Measure the room and then measure the size of a carpet fiber. Estimate the number of fibers in the carpet. Now comes the fun part: Count each fiber to see how close you came with your estimate.
You can play variants of that game. Close your eyes and guess the number of eyelashes you have. Then open your eyes and count to see how close you were.
Two to four people make the eyelash game especially fun. If you have more than four, the game can become tedious.
There are things you don’t want to do while sheltering in place. For instance, don’t look out the window in the morning. If you do, you won’t have anything to do in the afternoon.
Don’t take more than two naps before noon or you might miss out on your mid-afternoon siesta.
Speaking of naps, try wearing a cape to bed. So you can be Super Lazy.
If you have other innovative ways to do nothing, let me know. Otherwise, I may get reckless and accidentally do something.
© Copyright 2020 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. My wife scolded me for being too lazy. I said, hey, I didn’t do anything.