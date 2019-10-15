The buzz in the cigar shop the last couple of weeks has, of course, centered around the impeachment proceedings taking place in Washington.
The guys were split into three camps: Those who thought there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine, those who thought there was but were OK with it, and those who were willing to contribute both tar and feathers for the president’s dismissal.
Paul, who knows it all, tapped the bowl of his pipe and pointed out that the whole thing is merely an inquiry at this point. He also clarified that the president didn’t call the whistleblower a “spy;” he said whoever gave the whistleblower information was “close to a spy.” Paul is very detailed-oriented, unlike most of us in the shop.
The discussion turned toward the whistleblower’s letter and whether anyone in the room had read it. Everyone in the “no-quid-pro-quo” camp admitted that they hadn’t read the letter. Charlie called them lemmings, to which they took great offense.
“I don’t need to read the letter,” Rick said. “It’s all over the news.”
Upon further interrogation, we learned that Rick follows only one news source, so “all over the news” refers to a single broadcast station. He’s satisfied that his news choice is accurate and intimated that all others are fake. Then he told us to “keep drinking the Kool-Aid.”
Despite the varying opinions in the room, everyone pretty much agreed that there will be no impeachment because the Senate won’t go for it.
The Rev. Doug said the House should still bring it to a vote and let every Republican in the Senate go on record with their votes. “Put ‘em on the spot,” he said.
Carl said he thinks the Senate would vote to impeach if the ballots were secret. To which Alan said Carl is a doodle head.
“It’s all politics,” Carl said in his own defense. “It’s not about right or wrong. It’s about getting re-elected.”
“If it was about right or wrong,” Rick said, “Hillary would be in jail. And Joe Biden would have the cell next to hers.”
Big Vince, the only one not actively taking part in the discussion, sighed heavily.
I went over and sat next to Vince while the others digressed into a mostly inaccurate rehash of Benghazi, emails and voter fraud.
“The art of deflection,” I mused.
Vince took a long draw from his Churchill and let the smoke out slowly, watching it swirl toward the ceiling.
“What’s your thought, big guy?” I asked him.
“I think there’s only one thing I can do to try to make a difference,” Vince said. “And I’ll do it anonymously in the privacy of a voting booth.”
Then he picked up the remote to the TV and switched the channel over to sports.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Vince doesn’t say much, but he’s usually the only one making any sense.