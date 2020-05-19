It’s been nearly two months since I’ve been to the cigar shop due to the pandemic quarantine. I have plenty of cigars but a big part of the enjoyment of cigars is being in the shop bantering with the others.
Since we can’t be together, I decided to organize a virtual cigar party and invite all the guys. Even the ones I don’t like that much.
It occurred to me that without the whole group, it could be pretty boring. Some of the best conversations are borne of disagreement, and bonding takes place over a mutual disdain for someone else’s position.
Maybe that’s not very nice, but think about it. People tend to gravitate toward others for a variety of reasons. Respect, envy, humor, like interests, etc. But those factors don’t show themselves automatically. They show up in conversations but especially during lively discussions.
The first challenge I had was finding everyone. Although I see all the same guys at the shop, I don’t see them away from the shop.
I had a Facebook connection with one of the guys and an email for another one. So, I sent messages to them and asked them to share with their contacts. Inch by inch, I had heard from about 15 guys.
Half of them didn’t know how to connect remotely and didn’t seem interested in learning. A couple were too busy and a couple thought it was a stupid idea to begin with. We ended up with six on the list and agreed upon a time.
I said I’d set up a Zoom meeting and send instructions. Of course, Paul, who knows it all, thought Zoom was a poor choice and advocated for a paysite. I explained that some of us were not willing to pay a monthly fee for a one-time frivolous get-together that was designed to stave off boredom during the quarantine.
The day came and I sent out the link for the meeting. Tim and Jack joined right away. Big Vince was having trouble logging on.
We eventually got him. Well, we got his son, who was trying to help him. We finally got an image but no audio, and the image was just Vince’s forehead with a lot of wall and ceiling behind him.
Steve joined the meeting, but his image was sideways. He was using his phone and had it turned on its side. We convinced him to rotate his phone, and now he was upside down.
“It’s OK,” he said. “I’m just hanging out. I always wanted to be a vampire.”
We could hear Paul but had no image of him. Paul was explaining that bats, including vampire bats, hang upside down but vampires themselves don’t. He added the caveat that vampires aren’t real. Paul is very thorough like that.
We then went to work to try to help Paul with his camera. Paul insisted he was doing everything right and that my choice of apps was to blame. This wouldn’t be a problem if we had used GoToMeeting, he said.
We were simultaneously trying to get Vince to adjust his camera and for Steve to rotate his phone 180 degrees. Tim’s wife was vacuuming behind him and the noise kept his mic activated, drowning out everyone else.
We finally got the vacuum shut off and Jack’s kid to quit playing the drums in the next room. We could now see Vince’s eyes and we figured that was the best we were going to get.
Then Ronnie texted me saying he could join, so I sent him the link. Pretty soon, we were all settled and ready.
Vince initiated the conversation, but within seconds, everyone was talking at once and the whole thing was garbled.
I tried to shout over the others to get the message through that we would need to speak one at a time. The meeting fell quiet.
In an attempt to restart the conversation, Tim and Steve spoke up at the same time. That was followed by a round of “you go, no you go first, no you.”
Then Paul’s video suddenly appeared. There he was, pipe in hand, wearing his purple smoking jacket. We all welcomed Paul and commented on his attire. Then everyone started talking at the same time again.
Rather than trying to talk over them, I scratched out a sign that said “take turns” and held it up.
We quickly worked out a system where we would raise a hand if we wanted to speak. Since I initiated the meeting, I was elected moderator to call on the next speaker.
Paul raised his hand so I called on him. “This is working pretty well,” he said. “Better than everyone talking at once.”
Thank you, Paul.
Just then, a message flashed on the screen stating that the meeting would end in 10 minutes unless I upgraded to a paid account.
Paul raised his hand.
“Yes, Paul.”
“You should have used the other app.”
We managed to get in a few minutes of dialogue, which consisted mostly of “this sucks,” “I don’t want to do this again” and “I can’t wait till we can meet in person again.”
I thought about suggesting that I could start a new meeting now that we all knew how to do it, but seeing how well this one went, I decided to call it quits.
I’m actually not looking forward to our next in-person meeting because I know this fiasco will come up again. Well, at least I tried.
