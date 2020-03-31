This emergency lockdown we’re under is all the talk on social media. What else is there to do but socialize online? You know, like most of us have been doing anyway.
The stay-at-home-social distancing order hasn’t really impacted me much. It’s not like I have any friends. And I work from home already.
The biggest difference for me is that now, there are other people in the house with me. I can hear them moving around sometimes in the other rooms. I figure it’s either my family or maybe my neighbors are raiding the cabinets looking for toilet paper.
We’re all supposed to stay 6 feet apart. That’s an improvement for me. Previously, people would say, “I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole.”
I don’t know. I didn’t really want to write about the coronavirus because everybody is writing about it. But what else is there? You can’t go anywhere. You can’t do anything.
You can still go to the grocery store. I’ve been there more in the past week than I have in the past year. I didn’t need any groceries. Or toilet paper, which is good because they didn’t have any.
It’s the only social interaction I’ve had in days now that restaurants are closed for sit-down dining. Kinda sad that the bulk of my social life is interacting with waiters and waitresses. I think that’s why I’m not a big fan of fast food; it’s just too impersonal for me.
On the bright side, there are a lot of servers who are getting a break from me. So there’s that.
It’s important to try to maintain a sense of humor through all of this. It’s difficult because deadly viruses are not very funny.
I’m still working because newspapers were deemed by the governor to be essential businesses. Who knew? Maybe somebody should tell the public.
Of course, I think we’re essential. Somebody has to wade through the mountains of information to distill the molehill of details that people need.
That’s one thing that has changed for me — I’m getting about three times as many emails as I did before.
I’m getting emails from agencies I didn’t even know existed. Plus all the regular entities want to get in on the act. Nobody wants to be seen as not doing their part.
It’s a pain for everybody. Kids are out of school. Shops are closed and losing money. Community events are canceled. But we need to stay home to stop the spread of this virus.
In 1918, influenza killed more people than World War I. With no immunization and no cure, the only way to defeat a virus like this is to keep it from spreading.
I’m doing my part by doing what I normally do: staying away from other people. As long as I don’t run out of cigars, I’ll be fine.
© Copyright 2020 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Stay safe. Stay healthy.