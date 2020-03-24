I saw a notice for a new Optimists Club in Lebanon. I thought, of course they’re forming a club. Why wouldn’t they? They’re optimists. They see the good in everything, so it’s only natural that they’d want to combine their sunshine with like-minded people and build on that positivity.
The thing about an optimist club is how would you ever know when it’s time to fold up shop? I envision the last living member of an optimist club somewhere showing up every Thursday, sitting by himself just certain that others will be joining him any moment now.
And when would they know they’ve reached the apex of their success? As good as it might possibly be, a true optimist would believe that it will get even better.
There’s no such club for pessimists. Can you imagine? A bunch of pessimists trying to get together to form an organization? That would never work.
Every week, the members gather around a table, barely able to tolerate each other’s company. The secretary passes around the agenda, and the first item of business every time is a motion to disband the club. The only thing that keeps them together is that nobody will make the motion out of fear they don’t have the votes to pass it.
I’d really like to join the Procrastinator’s Club. I just haven’t gotten around to it. I got last month’s newsletter yesterday, but I haven’t opened it yet. They offer an early-bird special, but nobody has ever actually redeemed it.
Years ago, I did join the Toastmaster’s Club, but it wasn’t what I had expected. It has nothing to do with toast. I even brought a whole loaf of bread to my first meeting.
Every meeting was the same. They just took turns banging on the gavel and introducing each other. Then they’d hold up their glasses and sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”
That’s sorta been my luck with clubs. I’ve tried a lot of ’em. I went to one meeting of the Hermit Society, but nobody else showed up. One time, I accidentally walked in on the Bra & Breast Society. That was a bust.
Did you know there is actually an organization called the Not Really Good Club? Less surprisingly, I fit the criteria for membership.
My favorite club, however, is the Turkey Club. I don’t actually belong to the organization, but I reap the benefits all the time. It’s quite a large group judging from the number of places that host the Turkey Club. Just about every diner in America. Some places even have the Ham Club and the audacious Triple Decker Club.
Like every other club, there are rules and traditions. Turkey Club staples are, besides turkey, bread cut into triangles and frilly toothpicks. If you don’t have those two things, you’re not getting the full club experience.
I’m not really sure if the price of a sandwich is a form of dues payment. But it’s usually pretty reasonable. There’s not a lot of conversation with the Turkey Club, but it’s a better lunch than the Golf Club.
Well, I hope the Optimists have a good turnout. I’m sure they’re confident they will. If they’re not, they’ll need to change their name.
Well, I hope the Optimists have a good turnout. I'm sure they're confident they will. If they're not, they'll need to change their name.