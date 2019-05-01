Paul, who knows it all, was on his soapbox lecturing about something nobody really cared about. We’re all used to it in the cigar shop.
Some of the guys like to wind him up. They’ll get him started and then turn their attention elsewhere. Someone else will chime in on a point even though they hadn’t listened to the first 20 minutes of the speech. That’ll get Paul going on another round.
If he starts to slow down, somebody will ask, “Paul, is that really true?” He’ll go for another 20 minutes on that.
Why do we do it? Because if he’s not lecturing us, he’ll try to have an actual conversation with one of us, and nobody wants that. It’s not that we don’t like Paul or that we don’t think he’s smart. He’s just overly smug.
Big Vince touched on that in a sidebar with me. He asked whether I thought Paul was one of those “intellectual elitists.”
There seems to be a prejudice against intelligence. Nobody likes a know-it-all, and everyone is just as important as anyone else regardless of intelligence. In some circles, people are distrustful of smart people.
I opined to Vince that I think most people are smart about something. Paul, for instance, couldn’t take apart a weed whacker and put it back together, but Vince can.
That’s where Vince is smart.
And Darby used to work on a nuclear submarine. He’s a little dimwitted about some things, but you can’t be stupid to do the work he used to do. We all have our niche.
I suppose, Vince said, but smart people think they’re better than everyone else.
I said I think it comes down to fear of the unknown. I’ve run into that. My own IQ is pretty average, maybe 110. Depending on the scale used, it takes 132 to 148 for membership in Mensa, the society for geniuses. I’m not Mensa material, but I have a pretty good vocabulary.
Well, I ought to. Words are my work. Just as Vince is good at turning screws, my experience is in turning phrases.
And I work at it. I’ve been writing professionally for 35 years, but I still look up words all the time to make sure I’m using them correctly or to find a better word that I know is out there. But when I use words that most people don’t know, they can be a bit leery.
When it comes to politics, we’re all on the same plane, Vince said. Smart, dumb, it doesn’t matter.
It’s true, we all have one vote, I said, as long as the system is working the way it’s supposed to.
Vince continued — each one of us is just as valid as another because our vote counts just the same.
I scratched my head. I get the point, Vince, but some of us are more susceptible to manipulation than others.
We’re all manipulated, Vince said.
I can’t argue with that, I replied. But given the choice between dumb manipulation and smart manipulation, I’m putting my money on smart.
Vince said the smart money is on dumb.
Why is that? I asked.
Because there are a lot more of us.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. I think maybe Vince is smarter than he thinks he is.