Time to check the ol’ mailbag and answer readers’ burning questions. Let’s see what’s smoldering.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Do you think we’ll ever get Spring back? Perplexed in Cairo.
Dear Perplexed, I’m old; I lost my spring a long time ago. I don’t think it’s ever coming back. However, “fall” seems to be coming around with some frequency.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Do you ever get tired of answering people’s questions? Rick in Sidell.
Dear Rick, that seems like a two-parter. Do I ever get tired? Yes. The second part will have to wait due to our one-question-per-letter policy.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What do you think of the Mueller report? Concerned in Charleston.
Dear Concerned, I’m Muelling it over.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What is your favorite TV show? Kris in Chicken Bristle.
Dear Kris, It’s 2019; I don’t own a TV.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I’m thinking about running my own newspaper. Any suggestions? Paul in Petersburg.
Dear Paul, I suggest you keep thinking.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If you have 20 times more than I have and I have nothing, wouldn’t that mean you have nothing, too? Math student in Salem.
Dear Math student, that is correct; I have nothing, too. Thanks for pointing that out.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If you were a bird, where would you fly? Charlotte in Mattoon.
Dear Charlotte, over your car — after eating too many raspberries.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I keep getting my finger caught in a mouse trap. What should I do? Carl in Mascoutah.
Dear Carl, try getting your cheese elsewhere.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What’s the dumbest thing you can think of? Kat in Alhambra.
Dear Kat, I don’t know, but give Carl a try.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What do you see in 2020? Pat in Pierson.
Dear Pat, pretty much everything.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Do you ever think about getting a real job? Mike in St. Joe.
Dear Mike, sure, but when I do, I lie down until the thought passes.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I’m in desperate need of advice; can you help? Jill in Arcola.
Dear Jill, if you’re asking me, you really are desperate.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I have too much stuff. What do you suggest I part with? Al in Sandwich.
Dear Al, a comb works for me.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What do you call the girl at the dentist’s office who shoots novocaine into your gum? Curious in Danville.
Dear Curious, she doesn’t have a name. She’s just a number.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I’m having trouble falling asleep. Any good remedies you can recommend? Tired in Atwood.
Dear Tired, reading this is a good start.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, have you thought about running for public office? Janet in Savoy.
Dear Janet, if you see me running anywhere, call 911 because there’s a fire behind me somewhere.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I’m thinking about sending a love note to a girl I like. Do you recommend email or snail mail? Roger in Chesterville.
Dear Roger, that depends. Do you want her to think you’re impersonal or obsolete?
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Which is worse, ignorance or apathy? Charles in Pinckneyville.
Dear Charles, I don’t know, and I don’t care.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Sometimes I think you make up the letters in your mailbag. Is that true? Dan in Du Quoin.
Dear Dan, are you for real?
Well, that’s about all the time we have for letters this week. Check back next week when we’ll have something potentially important to say about something.
