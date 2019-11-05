Some stories need to be told, even if they’re difficult to share. How can you understand a problem if you can’t even acknowledge it exists, let alone fix it?
My daughter, Laura, has chosen to be open about her battle with bipolar disorder and the challenges of living with mental illness. She hopes that her experiences can help others dealing with similar obstacles, but it also helps with her own empowerment. Whether it’s mental illness, addiction or some other issue, letting it breathe helps alleviate the stigma.
Laura’s story should be an inspiration to others, which is why I’m sharing it here.
About two years ago, Laura’s doctor changed her medication but didn’t take her off of another medicine that was not compatible with the new one. Long story short, she became suicidal and overdosed on her medication. That led to losing her job and her health insurance.
She persevered and started a service to help disadvantaged women with their résumés. She then started working for Goodwill Industries in Springfield as a career coach.
Shortly thereafter, she became pregnant with her third child. After having two boys, she was going to have a girl. But there was a problem. The doctor said the baby had zero chance of survival. A second opinion confirmed that the child could not survive outside the womb.
She was faced with the tremendously difficult decision of whether to terminate the pregnancy and what would be best for her family. Later, a fourth pregnancy ended in miscarriage.
Among all this, the Goodwill organization was rocked by a scandal that resulted in the CEO resigning. Trouble at home. Problems at work. It’s a recipe for disaster.
These things would be a blow to anyone. As her father, I worried about her mental stability in the face of these obstacles.
Laura is uniquely qualified to deal with her clients at Goodwill. Many of them do not have stable homes, adequate incomes or job skills. So, in dealing with her own personal and professional problems, all of her clients have their own issues. She tells them that she doesn’t care what has happened that brought them to her door; her concern is what can be done moving forward.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill covers 37 counties in Illinois and western Indiana. It spans Bloomington to the north, Quincy on the west, past Danville into Indiana on the east, and south past Effingham.
The organization employs more than 400 people.
This past Sunday, Laura was named Employee of the Year.
Of course, I’m proud. But more than the award itself, I’m proud of the work she has done to improve her own health and the lives of her clients. I hope that people whose lives have been mired by difficulties can look toward her and know that they, too, can overcome.
Her achievement does not mark an end to life’s struggles. But it does validate that one does not have to be defined by her worst days. There is help out there — people like Laura who have walked in your shoes and can help you take the next step.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. A little tarnish on the tiara doesn’t make you any less of a princess. It just means you’re human.