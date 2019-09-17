I was pretty excited a couple of weeks ago to meet Dave Barry. I told all my friends that I was going to meet him, and they both asked me the same question: Who’s Dave Barry?
Dave started out as a newspaper reporter and shifted to writing a humor column full time in 1983, which is the year I graduated high school. The column led to a Pulitzer Prize, dozens of books, films, plays, a rock band and a brief TV show called “Dave’s World.” I hate him.
I don’t actually hate him. I just want to hate him. We’re too similar for me to hate. Except for the Pulitzer, the publishing deals, the gazillion dollars he’s made, the boyish good looks and actual talent, he and I are just alike. Well, we have the same name, anyway.
Although we started out on similar trajectories, he had about a 10-year head start. As such, I used to get compared to him sometimes. That’s the rub. We creative types like to be thought of as original and unique.
Trailblazers don’t want their paths to be compared to someone else’s trail, especially when that someone else’s success is comparably astronomical.
Oh, you remind me of Dave Barry — you know, the guy who actually makes money doing what you do.
Well, that’s because Dave Barry has the one thing that I lack most: Actual humor. It’s not my fault I’m not funny.
I now have another thing in common with Dave. I met him in Arcola at the Broom Corn Festival, where we both marched in the parade as part of the World Famous Lawn Rangers. Grown men pushing mowers that don’t mow down a brick street and tossing brooms at each other for fun is sort of parallel to Dave’s humor.
Dave marched with the Rangers back in the early ‘90s, I think, and rejoined them when they were in Barack Obama’s inaugural parade. He returned to Arcola this month to march in the parade showing that Dave apparently doesn’t have a lot going on these days.
Dave’s also friends with the surprisingly funny but macabre Stephen King, who is one of my favorite authors, although I haven’t read any of his books.
When I was 15, I wrote a letter to Stephen King, and he actually wrote back. So, I feel like there’s this triangle of fate between me, Dave Barry and Stephen King. I’m pretty sure they don’t feel it.
Dave’s works are sprinkled with testimonies from Stephen King, and they played in a rock band together. Based on their individual works, I don’t think anyone would pair them as pals. But I get it. I like both of them not for what they write but how they write. They’re interesting people.
I would have liked to have spent more time with Dave when he was back in Illinois, but I didn’t want to impose on the fun he was having.
Getting grilled by me is no picnic compared to pushing a lawnmower a mile and a half through town. I did get him to sign my Lawn Rangers T-shirt, though. Someone on eBay will be happy about that.
I did take note, though, that Dave didn’t ask me to autograph his shirt. Just an oversight, I’m sure. He was probably distracted trying to remember which hand tosses the broom and which hand catches it. It takes a lot of concentration and adult beverages to be a proper precision Lawn Ranger.
