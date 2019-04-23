I’ve been under the weather the past couple of days, so I didn’t get a column written. I went to the way-back machine to dig out this column from 2006.
Keep in mind that “my wife” in this story is my former wife. Maybe the story helps explain why that is.
I bought a car last week, which would not be a big deal, except I didn’t discuss it with my wife first.
None of the married men in the office would side with me on this decision. But I needed a vehicle, and my wife was at work. I couldn’t let a good deal pass me by. Sure, the car was 17 years old, but it had fewer than 34,000 miles on it, and was priced under $2,000. A 1989 fully loaded Mercury Grand Marquis.
None of the other men in the office have been married nearly as long as I have. They have never tested this kind of marital defiance.
They’ve all been married just long enough to know that these are treacherous waters. I, on the other hand, bought our house without my wife seeing it first, so I’ve sailed this course before. (You would think that I would have learned my lesson.)
Sometimes it’s a matter of weighing forgiveness versus permission. If you don’t get forgiveness, you still have what you wanted. If you don’t get permission, you’ve got nothing.
I leafed through my Husband Manual and found the chapter for Minimizing a Boneheaded Maneuver. I followed the instructions to the letter.
First, I called my wife and told her what I had done. Admittedly, this is a calculated risk. She can either lose steam or build steam, but at least she’s not within striking distance.
Secondly, I met her in public place. She’s less likely to cause me bodily harm if there are witnesses. She did smack me on the head with a newspaper. Luckily, it was a Monday edition.
Thirdly, I offered to take her to supper, after which she was ready to see the car.
On the trip to dinner, she rattled off a string of expenditures that she’d like for me to take care of. Wife logic states that if one has enough money to buy a car, he must have enough money to pay for an assortment of other bills. Husband logic is the opposite, of course. It states that if one has bought a car, he has no money left over for anything else.
But wife logic takes into account that the man is not in a position to negotiate. It also references Rule 18 in the Husband Manual, which is, “Wife logic trumps husband logic.”
I had played my cards; she played hers. I got out for less than $200, which is pretty good. Now, all I have to do is dodge all the times that this subject will come up again in the future. The “remember when” card is an unlimited deck in the game of marriage.
We’ll have been married 15 years this summer, and I still haven’t lived down things I did before we were married.
The good thing about the cache of goofs from which she can pull examples without limit is that she can only successfully play so many “remember whens” at one time. I’ve got such a collection in there that she will have to pick and choose what she wants to throw back at me when the time comes.
If she tries to throw out too many “remember whens,” she runs the risk of seeing my “I told you so” card. From there, it just gets ugly. Nobody wants that.
That’s when I get in my new old car and drive around the block a few times until things cool off a little. Then I meet her in a public place, offer to take her to dinner and renegotiate in accordance with the rules as outlined in the Husband Manual.
© Copyright 2006 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. A year after I bought that car, the transmission went out in it. That gave her both an “I told you so” and a “Remember when” card to play at the same time. That’s pretty much an unbeatable hand.