It’s been said that trying to get little kids to pay attention is like herding cats. But when it comes to my grandsons, cats may be easier to corral.
We haven’t seen them since the world stopped spinning, but we video chat and talk on the phone. It’s not really a conversation, though. I think they just want to confirm that grandpa and grandma still exist.
One evening, I set up a video chat, but instead of my face on the screen, I propped Blue Doggie on a chair so he could chat.
Blue Doggie is my stuffed pal from my childhood, and Ben, 5, and Adam, 3, love him as much as I do. Ben especially wants to sleep with Blue Doggie when he visits. And Blue Doggie feels the same way.
The look on Ben’s face was priceless when he found Blue Doggie staring back at him on the screen. But his first comment was heartwarming. “I want to see grandpa,” he said.
So I popped over onto the screen. Ben said hello, then off he went. He had confirmed that I’m still alive, so that was it.
Adam is a little less concerned. His mother asked him if he wanted to say “hi to grandpa.”
“No,” I heard him say.
“That wasn’t very nice,” his mother told him.
So, he revised his answer: “Please, no.”
His mother came onto the screen. Our conversation was punctuated with admonitions toward the boys.
Things like: Ben, you cannot swing on the curtains. They are not Spidey webs.
Adam, what are you eating? Where did you get that? No! Don’t eat food you found under the couch cushion!
Ben, stop strangling your brother.
Adam, where are your pants?
Ben, quit climbing up the curtains. I already told you.
Adam, what are you doing? No, go upstairs to the bathroom if you need to poop.
The dog is not a horse. Stop trying to ride him.
Why is there an army man in your milk?
Go ask daddy to fix it.
Stop licking things.
You don’t need to paint your toys.
How did spaghetti get in there?
Now Adam wants to talk. Then the screen goes blank because what Adam really wants is to press the red button.
The phone rings. It’s Laura calling back.
Sorry, Adam hung up on you.
Ben! Get down from there!
No, it’s just a scratch; you’re not turning into a werewolf.
Adam, is that you I smell?
The couch is not a trampoline.
No, Teddy (their dog) doesn’t need a haircut.
Quit sitting on your brother’s head.
Where did you learn that word? Go tell daddy what you said.
Those are jelly beans, not bunny poop.
No, you can’t hold the phone. You already hung up on grandpa once.
Now they’re pretending to be zombies.
Why is the dog wet?
No, I don’t think muting the TV ruined your life.
Ben, don’t even think about touching those curtains!
At the end of the conversation, the boys come over and say their obligatory “love you, byes.” Then she hands the phone to Adam. And the screen goes blank.
© Copyright 2020 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Kids say the darndest things and so do their moms.