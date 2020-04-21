Porter: John Prine was a genius

I was introduced to John Prine’s music in 1990. The self-titled album was nearly 20 years old, but it was new to me.
It was an eclectic group of folksy stories that were seldom played on the radio. It was clear that John Prine did not adhere to industry standards. In fact, he bucked the system to the point that he started his own record label.
If you haven’t heard of John Prine, you might be in the majority. But consider this: You’ve heard of Bob Dylan, and Bob Dylan’s favorite songwriter is John Prine.
John, who started out as a mailman in Chicago, was buddies with Steve Goodman, who was probably best known for writing the song “The City of New Orleans.”
Although Prine was not credited, he co-wrote “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” with Goodman. It was a big hit for David Allan Coe. You remember the line: “You don’t have to call me darlin’, darlin’.” Ironically, Prine wrote that line, but he didn’t want credit because he didn’t think it would be a commercial success.
Goodman introduced Prine to Kris Kristofferson, and that led to his first record contract.
A year after I became an instant Prine fan, he released an album called “The Missing Years” for which he won his first Grammy.
He won his second Grammy for “Fair and Square” in 2005. I got to see him perform the music for that album in Springfield.
By that time, John had undergone treatment for cancer, which altered his voice and disfigured his face. But he claimed, and I’d agree, that his lower, gravelly sound was an improvement.
The thing I’ve always liked about his music is its authenticity. True to that form, John never tried to cover the scars on his neck. He embraced truth and honesty, and that showed in his lyrics and in his life.
Cancer had aged him. His previously long, dark hair was now a short shock of white. But on stage, he performed with an energy that belied his age and health concerns.
He was about two hours late going onstage at that Springfield show, but he didn’t cut the concert short. He played late into the night, giving his audience every last cent they had paid for.
He didn’t cut another album of original music until 2018. “The Tree of Forgiveness” was the highest-charting album of his career — 47 years after his debut.
I was fortunate to see him in concert again in Champaign last year, and my wife secured a guitar pick he used in that concert off the stage floor for me.
Last year, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and this year, the Grammys gave home a lifetime achievement award. John finally was getting the accolades he had long deserved.
I have thought about which Prine song is my favorite, and I can’t pick one. There are dozens of favorites. From classic country tunes like “Paradise” and “Angel From Montgomery” to barroom favorites like “Please Don’t Bury Me” and “In Spite of Ourselves” (We’re the Big Door Prize) and counterculture icons like “Sam Stone” and “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore,” they’re all great for different reasons.
The one thing that binds them together is, again, their authenticity. The writing is quirky, colloquial and grammarily contrary in keeping with Prine’s penchant for nonconformity. He is an Everyman and wrote in a simple, conversational style.
I’m not an expert on instrumental prowess, but my musician friends say Prine was a genius. In his typical humility, Prine said his way of picking was a mistake but “if you make the same mistake consistently, they call it a style.”
On March 29, John was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. I cried knowing that his compromised immune system would not be able to fight off the disease. He died April 7.
I’m not a celebrity hound. No other performer has ever meant as much to me as John Prine has. He is the Mark Twain of Americana folk music.
I can’t begin to tell you all the reasons why I love John Prine’s music. But I do encourage you to discover his talent for yourself if you haven’t already.
He won’t be giving us any new music, but he has left us a half-century of treasures to rediscover. That will have to do.
Godspeed, John Prine.
David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us.