One of these days, I’m going to buy myself an easel, a few canvases, paint and brushes. Then, six months or so later, I’ll work up the courage to paint.
Back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Bob Ross hosted “The Joy of Painting” on public television. My son, who was a preteen, watched the show religiously. I don’t know that he’s ever painted, and if you saw him today, “Bob Ross fan” would not be the first thought to enter your head. He’s an industrial mechanic, former Marine (once a Marine always a Marine), a big, gruff guy.
So how would a big, stay-out-of-my-way, kind of guy relate to the soft-spoken style of Bob Ross?
Actually, Ross spent 20 years in the military and vowed after he retired he would never raise his voice again. Happy thoughts were his hallmark, and he used painting to create the world he wanted. And for viewers, he convinced us that we can do it, too.
That’s the take-away from Bob Ross. I think a lot of people who watched his show never took up painting. But they were encouraged to believe in themselves. He also urged them to take a chance on painting, an analogy for taking risks in whatever speaks to your heart.
That’s also the message in the book, “Who Moved My Cheese?” It’s been a while since I’ve read it, but it’s a cheesy little story about mice who are faced with having to adapt when their steady supply of cheese is gone. It’s aimed toward people who have lost their jobs and don’t know what to do with themselves.
In the book, the question is asked, What would you do if you weren’t afraid? Fear is a great inhibitor and ultimately why I don’t paint. Or sing in public. It’s a hurdle for most anything that subjects you to public scrutiny.
Bob Ross helped a lot of people get past that fear. With his trademark perm, his “happy little trees” and soothing voice, he was non-threatening as he demonstrated his painting technique. He made it look easy.
Often times, it’s not the task at hand, like painting for Ross or cheese for mice, that is relevant. Yes, Ross was passionate about painting and getting other people to try it, but the message is broader than that. Confidence in yourself is the common denominator in any pursuit I can think of. You can’t have resolve without it.
The creative arts are full of life lessons that carry over into other pursuits. I took four years of industrial arts in high school, and I remember interviewing my instructor, Jon Hart, years later. He told me, “I don’t really teach woodworking. I teach pride and accuracy.” Woodworking was the tool for building that confidence and wanting to do things well.
I find myself thinking about that sometimes when I’m laying out newspaper pages and spending extra time to make sure the columns come out level at the bottom. It’s not unlike building a cabinet and making sure the corners are square and the drawers fit properly.
Rules are there for a reason, but that doesn’t mean I don’t break them on occasion. When I do, though, I try to make sure it’s for a purpose. It’s the same with writing. I break the rules all the time, but not recklessly.
When I want the reader to pause longer. When I want to jar the reader a bit. See what I did there? Those are called sentence fragments; I could get a ticket from the grammar police.
I’m trying to work this digression back to a Bob Ross reference. It’s the transference of lessons from one medium to another — the confidence to take risks, to believe in one’s self that he can do it. To pick up that brush and commit the paint to the canvas. If I worry too much about what people are going to think, that canvas is never going to see paint.
Another key, though, and the antithesis of everything I’ve just said, is the underrated value of low expectations. I know I’m not going to paint a Picasso just as I know I’m not going to win a Pulitizer every time I sit down to write. Scratch that. Anytime I sit down to write. The sky may be the limit, but let’s not start with that as our first goal.
OK, that’s horrible advice, but I’m a writer, not a life coach. But here’s a tip: Michelangelo didn’t start out painting the Sistine Chapel. Just sayin’.
Whatever it is that you want to do that would make you happy, just do it. Unless doing it would harm yourself or others. In that case, don’t do it.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter who can be reacher at porter@ramblinman.us. Actually, I do get asked on occasion to sing in public; just nobody’s ever asked me twice.