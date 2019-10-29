Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.