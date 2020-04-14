Since I don’t really want to think about what’s going on in the world today, I thought I’d take a look back at where I’ve been through the years and what I was doing.
Like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, I’ve made detailed calendars of my daily activities and kept them in case I need to defend myself in Congress someday.
I haven’t really, but it helps this story if you believe that I have.
Let’s see. One year ago. April of 2019. Smoked a cigar. Took a nap.
Two years ago in April, I was able to induct my friend and mentor Harrison Church into the Southern Illinois Journalism Hall of Fame. He’s passed now, so I’m glad we got that done for him.
Three years ago. Cigar. Nap. This looks like it might get repetitive, so I’ll jump back a ways.
Seven years ago, we had a foot of snow in April. I know there were some other significant things that happened between today and seven years ago. Let’s see. Oh, yeah, I married my wife. That’s something. I just don’t remember how many years ago that was. Seems like yesterday.
Also, I quit my job and bought a newspaper. Actually, I bought the newspaper first, then quit my job. Then I bought another newspaper and started a third. Cause I didn’t have enough to do.
Ten years ago. That was 2010. The calendar is a little vague, but I’m pretty sure cigars and naps were had. I was driving the same car I’m still driving today.
Fifteen years ago. 2005. I was living in Mt. Vernon running a daily newspaper and making a nuisance of myself. I have a lot of good memories of my time there. I’m not sure that the memories Mt. Vernon has of me are quite as cheery.
When you’ve been in the newspaper business as long as I’ve been, your enemies start to outnumber your friends. An opportunity tapped on my door in 2006, and I answered it with my bags packed and relocated to Springfield. Fewer naps but more cigars.
2000. The millennial year. Or was 2001 the millennial year? It’s a debate that I care little about.
2000 was my last year in Sparta, where my family had transformed a 70,000-square-foot former school into an antique mall and office space.
I lived upstairs in a 10,000-square-foot apartment. It was the biggest home in Sparta. Like living in a castle.
If you overlook the leaky roof that poured 100 gallons of water into the place every time it rained, and the behemoth coal boilers that had to be cleaned out daily in the winter, and the thousand-dollars-per-month electric bills, it was really something.
Keep in mind that “something” is a word like “quality.” It doesn’t really mean anything.
It should be noted, though, that the cigars and naps were both sublime during the four years that I lived there. I had little napping places all over that building. They were, however, in lieu of profits.
Going back another five years to 1995. I was living in Tuscola running a newspaper. Hey, that’s where I am now. The more things change…
That was also the year this column won first place in the Illinois Press Association’s newspaper contest. It’s been downhill ever since.
Jumping back to 1990. I was living in Springfield and working for the press association. I had already mastered napping, but my cigar tastes were still developing.
You could buy cigars back then for $1 that cost $8-10 today. I was still smoking the cheaper cigars I had come to know in college and thought the expensive dollar cigars were awful. I wish now that I had bought a truck load of them.
Back another five years to 1985. I was living in Tuscola and working for the local newspaper. Deja vu all over again.
Every day, I’d go home for lunch and take a nap. Then, after work, I’d go to the pool hall and smoke a cigar. If we still had a pool hall here, my life would have come full circle.
1980. I was in high school. I hadn’t had my first cigar yet. I hadn’t had my first of most things yet. But I did have naps, according to my detailed calendar.
1975. Who can remember back that far? I was in fifth grade. Built my own radio. Learned how to macrame. I was in the last fifth-grade class at the old North Ward School in Tuscola. I loved that building.
1970. Kindergarten. That’s where I met my wife. We were in the same class. She was the pretty one. And yes, there were naps.
Back then, students each had a plastic mat that we unfolded each day for naps at school. That’s where it all began.
1965. I was a year old. Well, in December, anyway. That’s the year my family moved into our house that my dad built on Ohio Street in Tuscola. It’s also the year my wife was born. So, it was a very good year. Took a lot of naps.
That was also the year Tuscola graduated the best class it ever had up to that date. The record held till 1983 when my class graduated. Now that it’s in print, it’s official.
Only one more year to review. 1964. I only got to see a couple of weeks of that year, so I don’t remember much about it. We were living on Main Street then, and that house is still standing, destined to become a museum someday, I imagine.
Well, that’s the history lesson for today. All those things really happened, and all of them have passed. Just like the stuff going on today will also pass.
The future looks bright from here as long as I have my cigars and my naps and that cutest little girl I met in kindergarten.
© Copyright 2020 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. It’s OK to look back at the past; just keep one eye on the future. It’s the only tense you can do anything about.