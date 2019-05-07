My most consistent friend is also my oldest. Well, I have older friends, but none longer. I’ve known Eric since we were 3 years old.
I’ve been thinking about him lately, probably because Baltimore, where he lives, has been in the news again with more senseless violence. I worry about him. It’s a dangerous corner of the world.
But he’s spent half his life in dangerous corners. I worried about him when he lived and worked in Bangladesh. I worried when he spent a year in the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. There’s not much I can do but worry, so that’s what I do.
It’s not like a debilitating thing, sitting at home fretting all day. That wouldn’t be healthy. But when I hear that something bad happened in Baltimore, I worry.
We have a brother-like friendship that I hope everyone has with someone. We see each other a couple of times a year, but the months just meld together so there are no gaps. It’s a friendship that has ripened to the point where it is non-dependent but also unconditional. It will always be there.
Such friendships evolve. There was a time when we were inseparable. We lived on the same block, our yards connected by a grass alley that was about the length of a football field. The grass was greener on his side. He had better toys.
He has just one sister and no brothers. I have lots of siblings, so I’d escape down the alley. Those were the days when a 5-year-old could venture off on his own and every mother on the block would keep her eye on him.
Oh, the stories that could be told. At some point, his parents won a bicycle built for two, and Eric and I would pedal that thing all over town. When I ran away from home, I dragged my bigger-than-me suitcase down the alley (after my siblings all-too-happily helped me pack it). I didn’t like the dinner menu at Eric’s house, though, so I went home the next day.
They knew I was coming, of course, because my mom phoned ahead and let them know. Everyone in my house knew I was running away, but nobody tried to stop me. Some of them seemed disappointed when I came back.
By high school, Eric and I ran in different circles, but they were interlocking. I can’t say we “drifted apart” because we were never not friends. We just had our own pursuits.
When we both were able to drive our mothers’ cars to school, I would park next to him because they were nearly identical Chryslers. They were both white, but ours had a blue top and theirs had a white top. It was just one more connector — sort of my way of saying we’re still brothers even if we aren’t hanging out together every day.
It’s an inexplicable bond that refuses to break. Even when we were in third grade and got into a fight at school and Eric pushed me into a concrete window ledge — busting my head open and prompting my first-ever stitches — we were still friends. I don’t remember what we were fighting about. I’m sure it was important at the time.
The bond didn’t stop with Eric; my daughter still refers to his parents as “Grammy and Grandpy A.” And when she let me name her second son, we chose “Adam” in their honor.
As he grows up, I hope he and his brother have a lifetime pal like I’ve got. Everybody needs somebody to worry about.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Then there was the time when we were 5 and decided to become master thieves, but I’ve probably caused enough embarrassment for one day.