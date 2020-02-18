Sleep sometimes comes at the most inopportune times. But at my age, you take it when you can get it.
It seems the older I get, the more important it is to keep on a schedule. I tend to work overnight a lot, so when I have a morning meeting, it throws my schedule off. And once that’s gone, it’s off for days.
I realize my work schedule is a choice I make. I like to work overnight because the phone’s not ringing and nobody is vying for my attention. It’s just me, my laptop and my cigar.
Because I work at night, I sleep during the day. I leave my phone in a different room so it doesn’t wake me up, and I return calls I missed. My voicemail is perpetually full from spam calls, so I’ve given up on that. I do a lot work by email. Maybe it’s not the best situation, but it works.
Last week, though, I had to be up early for a couple of meetings. As a result, I was sleepy when I wanted to be awake and wide awake when I wanted to be sleepy. I found myself napping every couple of hours as my body tried to find some semblance of a schedule.
The problem was, I wasn’t always at home when the Sandman came calling. It’s pretty embarrassing when the waitress has to wake you up to take your order.
I was in the cigar shop when the sleepies rolled in. So I put my cigar down, leaned back, yawned and closed my eyes. The cigar-shop chairs are not the most conducive to a good night’s sleep. Why should they be? It took a while to find a position that was comfortable and wouldn’t require a trip to the chiropractor afterward.
I had just found the sweet spot and was drifting away when Big Vince walked in. He promptly walked over and kicked my feet out, bringing me back to harsh reality. I sat back up in the chair as I knew I wasn’t going to get any sleep here.
Vince inquired as to my sleepiness in a way that suggested he didn’t really care. More of a small talk kind of thing. But I explained my situation, wistfully thinking he’d be empathetic and would leave me in peace but knowing that he wouldn’t.
I asked Vince if he ever has any trouble getting to sleep and what’s his recommended remedy.
“Nah,” he said. “If I can’t get to sleep, I just take out the newspaper. There’s this column I like to read. Maybe you’ve heard of it. It’s called ‘Ramblin’ Man’. Puts me right out.”
I can always count on my friends to deprive me of my sleep and my ego in one fell swoop.
