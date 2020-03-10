It was just me and Big Vince in the cigar shop. A rare opportunity to converse without others feeling compelled to weigh in and turning it into a circus.
“So, why don’t you like to talk politics in the cigar shop?” Vince asked me. “Isn’t it important to discuss the issues and hear all sides?”
“You think you’re going to hear all sides in here?” I asked. “It’s just regurgitation of what people hear on TV. Nobody in here has done any meaningful research. I’ll bet nobody’s read a book in 10 years.
“Besides,” I continued, “nobody in here wants to have a pleasant discussion where they might learn something. They want to argue, prove people wrong — whether they’re actually wrong or not— and feel like they won.
“It’s a toxic environment. The best developing idea has no chance of surviving in modern politics. People with ideas are belittled, shouted down, cursed. They’re made out to be enemies, traitors and crooks.
“They want to paint people into a corner. They apply labels that may mean one thing to them but something different to you.
“And truth has no home. People don’t care about facts. They don’t trust truth. They reinvent history and create doubt. How can you have a discussion like that?
“Sure, the two of us can sit here and maybe have a nice discussion, but I doubt either one of us is going to sway the other. Part of the reason is that people don’t know how to listen.
“When people debate, they aren’t looking for ways to agree. They aren’t processing the other person’s comments. They’re too busy formulating their counterargument.
“I don’t need that. I come here to relax and enjoy myself. Check the politics at the door. Most people don’t really want to debate. They want to fight. They look for ways to disagree.”
“Now, that’s where you’re wrong,” Vince said.
“My point exactly.”
“I just asked you a simple question,” Vince said. “You’re the one who went all ranty on me.”
“See, there you go, attacking the messenger instead of the message.”
Vince said, “I think you’re trying to paint me into a corner. Put words in my mouth. You’re not listening because you’re too busy framing your next argument.”
He was showing me that he was listening and using my argument against me. I’ll play that game, buddy.
“You’re right, Vince,” I said. “I don’t like to discuss politics because I don’t like to argue with people like me.”
“My point exactly,” he mocked.
Touché.
