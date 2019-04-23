Hello. Good to be back to visit with all of you. Say, does any one know what time of the year this is?
I remember hearing a song about April showers; they bring May flowers. Well, last Sunday Mother Nature messed with us plenty. She sent rain, snow and wind.
My sister Valerie called me and asked me what I was doing. I was reading. She told me to look out the window, and I saw huge flakes of snow.
I did see on the news that night that Chicago had a mess of snow, so we are lucky in many ways. I pray the luck continues.
I hope everyone had a blessed and happy Easter.
I received a call from a Rantoul resident who noticed many flags on poles that are always out all year round. And the flags are torn, and some are shredding. Please take a look at the flag you fly and see if you can replace it with honor for our men and women who are protecting us.
In the Rantoul Press, Mayor Chuck Smith had exciting remarks about Rantoul and its future. The paper is delivered once a week, and if you take the time to read it, the negativity will start to lift. We all have a lot to look forward to.
I have a request for a small table and two chairs. The kitchen is tiny. Maybe a table with the sides that fold down would be sufficient.
Also I was asked for a protector to keep an elderly woman from falling off the bed.
If anyone has the items and will give them away, please let me know at 217-898-6313.
RECIPE
This cake is so delicious, everyone will beg for more.
One 16- ounce angel food cake mix
1 3-ounce package of strawberry Jello
One and a half cups of hot water
One 10-ounce package of frozen raspberries, thawed
One container of creamy Cool Whip
Bake the angel food cake mix.
Make sure the cake is cooled well. Get ready to tear the cake in small pieces and place in a large serving bowl. Make the Jello, let it cool and pour over cake. Make sure it gets all through the cake.
Be as gentle as you can. Drain the raspberries and mix them into the Cool Whip.
Now mix all together (you can use strawberries if you wish). Place in refrigerator overnight.
Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.