If I am a disciple of the Lord , then I can give a cup of cold water to those who are thirsty.
As a disciple it is my mission to go and give what is needed to those who seek to find Jesus.
And for those who give a cup of cold water to such a one in the disciple’s name only he shall in no wise lose his reward.
Giving is what we do, and receiving is how we know that we share in the reward that the Lord has for all His disciples.
Matthew 10:40-42
40 He that receiveth you receiveth Me, and he that receiveth Me receiveth Him that sent me.
41 He that receiveth a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet’s reward; and he that receiveth a righteous man in the name of a righteous man shall receive a righteous man’s reward.
42 And whosoever shall give to drink unto one of these little ones a cup of cold water only in the name of a disciple, verily I say unto you, he shall in no wise lose his reward.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.