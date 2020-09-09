Life is such an amazing event. It happens involuntarily, and your body responds and is active all on its own, mostly. There are parts of you that are not involuntary, and you must make choices from your heart and mind.
In this life you will have to choose whether to listen to God’s voice or the adversary’s voice. And these choices will cause your life to become covered by Almighty God or uncovered and influenced by the adversary.
What type of covering do you have over your life? I like to say I have the covering of the Almighty God over my life because of my salvation and obedience to the word of God, as my habit in life. And with this I know I can ask, seek and find the answers I need to make God-given choices.
My covering is from on high, and it remains with me every single day, all day and night — never leaving me because I am His and He is mine. For those who have not yet made this profession, it is different, and their poor chooses will somehow affect my life and yours in some way. But we can always pray and ask God for direction away from the influences of the adversary. This is a conscious choice.
In life those who choose God’s divine gift will appear to you as very strange and not your norm. They will be guided by the Holy Spirit and will make choices that are not the most popular. You see it is not because they are better than you; it is because they are God’s children and seek to please Him and not the world.
People who are upright walk differently and hear differently than the norm because we have devoted all to the glory of God. If you are thought to be less than, strange or not the most popular, you are not alone. There are others, but we are not found in a clique, group or cluster. We are found alone, singled out, behind the scene.
We are here and we are praying, praising, worshipping and loving, all in spite of how we are treated by the cliques, groups or clusters. It is not in our power to do this so easily, but it is in our covering over our lives. We can accomplish this impossible feat by God’s grace, mercy and His covering over you.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.